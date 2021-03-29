One buyer had combed the upper North Island, from Coromandel to Northland, before settling on a 2400 sqm site tucked near the bush for their future retirement home.

Buyers of Wawata Estate, the luxury coastal 38-hectare estate of 25 properties above Palm Beach , have recognised the rarity of land blocks.

But on Waiheke Island, another luxury niche is emerging as buyers lock in land on one of the last estates on the beach-side north-eastern end of the Island.

On Auckland’s city-side, big numbers are being achieved for a number of luxury homes in the expected blue-chip suburbs.

"We realised if we don’t jump in now, there won’t be sites like this in a few years. We’d looked around the country.

“Living amongst the bush with privacy and fantastic views so close to the city. This will be freedom.”

The Waikato-based architect, whose work includes a number of beach and lifestyle houses for clients, says that he and his wife were drawn to the “intent of the site.





Nearly 300,000 trees were planted and pests eradicated on Wawata Estate, above Palm Beach. Photo / Supplied

“We love the environment and the amenities, the walkway around the bush and connection to Palm Beach. But there’s proximity to catch the ferry to the city to see a show.”



Auckland architect Julian Guthrie has also bought a site with his wife Georgie Robinson. The couple chose their 3500 sqm bush-clad plot to be close to the public walkway that leads to Palm Beach.

“We’ve got four kids between 10 and 17, so it’s highly appealing that you’ve got the direct connection to the beach, five minutes away, with north facing views. By the time the house is built, it will be multi-generational, the kids can take the ferry over and bus to Palm Beach and walk up to the house without us being involved.”





Concept drawings by Strachan Group Architects show how local materials will blend with the native landscape. Photo / Supplied

“The views are pretty extraordinary across Palm Beach all the way to Coromandel.”

He is excited that artwork is already being installed around the estate, including a trio of pieces by artist Virginia King, whose work features in the popular Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition.

Ray White Waiheke owner Matthew Smith, who is marketing Wawata Estate, says that buyers are keen on the large lifestyle sections without the usual concerns around upkeep.

"Owners will need only to look after their building platform, the owners’ society has people to maintain the remainder of their native bush lot plus the community areas. You don’t have the upkeep work.”





Sites have extensive sea views, with building platforms that maintain privacy and blend with their bush surrounds. Photo / Supplied

One buyer has bought two lots and award-winning architects Lance and Nicola Herbst have begun their commission. To help other owners envisage their future properties, Strachan Group Architects have created concept plans for two of the sites.

Associate architect Roy Tebbutt says that the plans show what is possible for luxury living using local materials – Waiheke stone, timber that relates to the pohutukawa trees on site, plus copper or corten steel that repeats those colours and is used for the signage at the property gates.

“Each site is so incredibly different. I’ve enjoyed how each has such completely different characteristics, and people are drawn to different things,” says Smith.

“It’s becoming obvious that the people buying are clever people, they can see the future of the island.”

