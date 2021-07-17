So here are a few simple tricks that you can do to improve your BnB experience for your guests through interior design.

For far too long home-owners have gotten away with their non-wanted and overflow furniture into separate suites in their homes, providing breakfast and calling it a day; hoping that their guests will magically look past the outdated, faded and hodge-podge collection of their suite.

With a saturated market of Airbnb rooms on the market and not as many tourists on the circuit, competition to get yours rented over another listing has never been more fierce.

Headboards make spaces look larger. Photo / Supplied

Bedheads



The second biggest thing that everyone gets wrong. You must have a bed head. Also make sure that it is a fabric that can be wipeable, hygienic and isn’t too old fashioned.

Headboards make spaces look larger.

If you don’t have one, your eye stops at the height of the bed. So consider if you want to draw attention to the height or the width of the room and buy accordingly.

An added bonus is that headboards will help protect the wear and tear of the wall whether it be painted or wall papered.





If you're strapped for space, get a custom unit that integrates the fridge, toaster, kettle, and utilities. Photo / Supplied

Storage



Storage is another one that most Airbnbs miss out on. Why storage, you say? They are only here for a night, maybe two? Well, where do two travellers with two suitcases put them? On the floor?

Give them two luggage racks, not one. Give them some wardrobe space.

Also provide a suitable breakfast bar station. If you are strapped for space, get a custom unit specifically designed that integrates the fridge, toaster, kettle, and utilities that they might need, plus your breakfast offering should it be a separate experience.

Consider the noise of the fridge and if the unit can provide some sound insulation.





Craft a beautiful space that your guests will adore. Photo / Supplied

Styling

Styling is the biggest downfall in the Airbnb industry. This is not an opportunity to put your unwanted furniture into a room and charge rent.

Craft a beautiful space that your guests will adore and feel special in, and give you amazing reviews.

Get rid of that faded or patterned bedspread. Instead opt for a clean white or warm grey cover and layer up with throws, different textures and patterns in the cushions.

This is a great opportunity to introduce a subtle palette of colour here too, perhaps having a winter scheme and a summer scheme.

Try and stay away from bold colours like bright red and lime greens etc. These are very personality specific and softer colours provide a more relaxed look and feel.





Provide a unique experience as hosts, starting with the space that they relax in. Photo / Supplied

Artwork

Finally to finish off, take some care in selecting some artwork that ties the entire palette and style together.

The ‘Kiwiana’ artwork has been done for the last 20 years. Although most of your guests may have been international, there are more unique ways to bring in those types of prints such as in a couple of pieces of crockery and cushions.

For artwork and mirrors, consider the size ratio to the scale of the wall, and what is the best orientation of the artwork or mirror.

This all adds value to the overall consistency of the space. Lastly consider the colour of the walls, how old the carpet is, are the curtains warm and cozy and is their sufficient ambient and task lighting.

Just remember at times, Airbnbs charge just as much as a hotel in the city.

And while you are not a hotel, and nor should you replicate the look, you do have the power to provide a unique experience as hosts, starting with the space that they relax in and the environment that they are surrounded by.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



