But what considerations do you need to make when selecting the right carpet for your home? Carpet Mill has 10 tips to help you make the most informed decision for your feet.

It pays, then, to cover your bases when you’re in the market for carpet.

Sure, the kitchen might be the ‘heart of the home’ and you might spend a lot of time in the smallest room in the house, but carpet is hands-down the most utilised feature of any home.

When you’re building or renovating a home, what goes under your feet should be one of your most important considerations.

Browse any interior home magazine and you’ll see pages of stunning designer homes featuring luxe carpets that perfectly match every colour scheme.

But Carpet Mill representative Sam White says before any decisions are made on colour, texture, or general interior design considerations, you first need to understand how your carpet will be used.

“You want to trust that your carpet will last the distance,” says White. “If there’s a family in the home, if there’s a staircase, or if there’s generally going to be a lot of foot traffic walking up and down those hallways, we recommend choosing an extra heavy-duty carpet.”

Despite their similar names, heavy-duty and extra-heavy-duty carpets offer very different outcomes in performance. Heavy-duty is designed for light traffic flows so for long-term resilience, extra heavy-duty is a better choice.

Wool versus solution-dyed nylon

When it comes to what your carpet is made out of, the two main options are wool and solution-dyed nylon.

White says that while wool is slightly warmer and naturally fire-retardant, nylon is more stain-resistant than woollen alternatives and it’s UV treated so it won’t fade as easily. Because it’s a continuous fibre it won’t shed like wool, and it’s not susceptible to carpet beetle like natural fibres can be.

Opt for a type-6 solution-dyed nylon and you’re making an environmentally friendly choice too.

“Carpet Mill uses type-6 solution dyed nylon which can be regenerated rather than simply recycled, giving it an infinite life,” White says. “Waste product is sent to an offshore carpet regeneration plant where it is broken down into raw material then turned back into carpet, ready to be rolled out in another home.”

Weight matters

Choosing a carpet weight that suits the wear and tear that’s expected on your new floor covering is key to making sure your flooring will last the distance.

Carpet weight refers to the weight of the yarn in every metre of carpet, while the density refers to how close together the fibres are. Two carpets which appear to be the same in length or pile height can have very different stitch rates, so do your research. The further apart the fibres, the more quickly the carpet will flatten.

Minimising wear and tear

According to White, all cut-pile carpets will show where feet have trodden; it’s just minimising the impact.

“It might sound counter-intuitive, but a lower-density carpet will show less wear over time,” says White. “The higher and looser it is, the more tracking and shading you’ll see.”

White says loop pile reduces tracking because it’s folded back on itself so it’s self-supporting. On the flipside, it doesn’t have the same luxurious feel as cut pile. Plus, pet owners beware. It’s easy for pets to get their claws into loop pile carpet.

When deciding on a carpet, White recommends you run your hands through the pile of any samples. The more the pile moves under your hands, the more likely you are to see where you walk and where you don’t.

Underlay dos and don’ts

Just like a solid foundation is an essential part of building a home, new carpet needs to be installed on a sound base. But buyer beware: not all underlays are created equal.

“It’s important to find the balance between nice and cushiony, and firm,” says White. “You don’t want it to be so dense it’s like you’re walking on marshmallows, but you also don’t want it to be too light it deteriorates faster than the carpet.”

White says a good quality underlay is made from recycled foam through the furniture and bedding industry, which will rebound better.

“The success of your carpet often comes down to the quality of your underlay. Skimp on that and you’ve potentially skimped on your entire flooring.”

Pricing transparency

There can be loads of hidden costs in the home building process, but carpet doesn’t have to be one of them.

“Get an itemised quote so you can see everything you’re paying for at a glance,” says White. “Itemised quotes let you compare the price of the carpet, the underlay, the installation, moving furniture – literally every part of the carpet installation process – so you can make savings in some areas if you want to.”

Know what you’re getting before you get it

White says carpet joins are unavoidable, but there are ways to minimise their impact. Carpet Mill pays careful attention to detail and won’t put joins in obvious places. Instead, they’ll look for hidden spots like under beds and couches or in wardrobes.

Carpet Mill also offers a unique solution in the form of a robotic carpet cutting machine – an innovation that no other carpet retailer has in New Zealand. Carpet Mill staff measure a home using a laser-based software system that records every measurement down to the millimetre. The software then talks to a robotic carpet cutting machine which cuts the carpet to size, essentially producing a jigsaw puzzle for installers to piece together onsite.

“Using our robotic carpet cutting software, we can show customers exactly where the joints in their carpet will appear, so they know exactly what they’re going to get. Because it’s pre-cut, installers can’t change joint placement on the day, giving our customers a better experience.”

Consumer Trusted carpet manufacturer

You wouldn’t sign on with a builder without knowing they’ll do a good job, so the same should go with carpet. Rated a Consumer Trusted manufacturer, Carpet Mill’s processes reduce time, hassle and cost associated with carpet installation.

“Being a Consumer Trusted manufacturer is all about customer guarantees and expectations, not the supplier,” says White. “Anyone who deals with a Consumer Trusted business knows they’ll get a trusted service that’s backed by Consumer NZ. You really can’t get a better recommendation that that.”

Shopping local for carpet

Buying New Zealand-made carpet is a great option that extends far beyond your home. Buying carpet from Carpet Mill means supporting a reputable Kiwi business. Based in Hamilton, Carpet Mill’s production lines have created local employment and give customers the opportunity to buy high-quality carpets direct from the manufacturer, saving time, hassle, and of course money.

“We are a proudly owned-and-operated Waikato business that operates on a national scale,” says White. “Being able to stock locally means we can minimise lead times, plus everything we produce exceeds New Zealand standards. Buying local for locals – you can’t go wrong, really.”

Double-check your warranty

Carpet doesn’t have to be like a box of chocolates; with an easy-to-read warranty you’ll know exactly what you’re going to get.

“Some warranties can be 30 or 40 pages long and have a lot of exclusions that are really difficult to find,” says White. “Carpet Mill’s one-page warranty offers full transparency. Customers can easily read it and understand at a glance what’s covered and what’s not which gives them a better service in the long run.”

Choosing the right carpet is one of the most important decisions you’ll make when building or renovating a home. For more information about Carpet Mill and to book a free national onsite measure and quote, visit carpetmill.co.nz or call 0800 255 855.



