“Because there’s no measuring or cutting onsite, there’s less wastage onsite too,” says Sam White from Carpet Mill. “The majority of waste we produce is in the factory, and we operate stringent in-factory waste management systems that reduce our impact on the environment.”

Carpet Mill has created a robotic carpet cutting machine that is transforming the way carpet is installed. Carpet Mill representatives measure a home using a laser-based software system that records every measurement down to the millimetre. The software then talks to a robotic carpet cutting machine which cuts the carpet to size, essentially producing a jigsaw puzzle for installers to piece together onsite.

Waikato born-and-bred company Carpet Mill has been installing carpet in New Zealand homes since the 1970s. In an industry-leading move, Carpet Mill is using technology to minimise its impact on the environment and provide better service to its customers.

While Rocket Lab revolutionises space exploration and Xero makes accounting more accessible for small businesses all over the world, Waikato-based company Carpet Mill is using tech to make a difference to everyday New Zealanders much closer to home.

Carpet Mill is the only carpet company in New Zealand using robotic carpet cutting software, giving them a strong point of difference between other companies.

“Using our robotic carpet cutting software, we can measure up a house in about 15 minutes, compared with other carpet companies that might take an hour,” says White. “Offering a pre-planned, pre-cut service means we can keep prices lower for customers. Installers can’t change joint placement on the day either, giving our customers a better experience.”

Being able to cut carpet out in the shape of the house is also a big health and safety win.

“Traditionally, carpet installers have to carry really heavy rolls of carpet. They lug an enormous roll inside, cut it out, then take the wastage back out. Pre-cutting the carpet improves onsite safety by requiring installers to only carry in what they need.”

In 2009, Carpet Mill shifted its production from a commission manufacturing style set up overseas to Hamilton, creating local employment and giving local customers the opportunity to buy high-quality carpets direct from the manufacturer.

Carpet Mill also uses strictly type-6 solution dyed nylon which can be regenerated rather than simply recycled, giving it an infinite life. Waste product from post-production is sent to an offshore regeneration plant where it is broken down into raw material then turned back into yarn that can be used again for manufacture of carpet or other materials.

Carpet Mill also recycles a significant amount of cardboard waste. Wastewater is treated onsite and reused, and energy from heat is recycled. Their head office is run by solar power, with the factory expected to move to solar in the coming years. Carpet Mill’s long-term goal is to regenerate post-consumer waste here in New Zealand.

Customer satisfaction is high on list of Carpet Mill’s priorities too. Rated a Consumer Trusted company, Carpet Mill’s processes reduce time, hassle and cost associated with carpet installation.

“We are a proudly owned-and-operated Waikato business that operates on a national scale,” says White. “Adding in a few systems to help minimise our impact on the environment and provide our customers with a better service has been a game-changer and a no-brainer.”

