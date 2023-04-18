In this relaxed, rural environment Putāruru residents enjoy active lifestyles: close to the Waikato River Trails for walking and cycling, with excellent hunting and fishing, plus a variety of water-based activities, including kayaking.

Surrounded by scenic beauty, with rolling hills, green fields, forests and sparkling rivers, Putāruru is home to the legendary Blue Spring, on Te Waihou Walkway, from which much of New Zealand’s bottled drinking water is obtained.

Situated between Tokoroa and Tirau on State Highway One, Putāruru is just 45 – 60 minutes’ drive from Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupō and Tauranga respectively - depending on the time of day -and only two hours away from Auckland.

With a population of around 4500, Putāruru, a thriving community hearted town in the South Waikato has a great deal going for it, including a unique, very central location.





Photo/Getty Images.

People of all ages in the Putāruru community are keenly involved in sport and a number of Kiwi greats, including ex-All Black, Grant Fox and long-distance runner Lorraine Moller, hail from the area.

The town itself is bustling and vibrant with a variety of shops and eateries, all well-supported by the local business association, which also helps put on special events such as cultural festivals. There’s an active gardening club and historical society and The Plaza Theatre is a popular performing arts centre.

Putāruru and its surrounds are an ideal base for young families who are able to choose from a range of very good schools – including well-regarded Putāruru College.

Parents can feel confident that their children will receive a great education – as well as the fun and freedom of a typical country childhood, with lots of time spent outdoors. The town has several excellent parks and reserves, plus a swimming pool.

While the community is close-knit, and even those who leave for the bright lights or overseas travel tend to return, its members are also very welcoming to newcomers, including new arrivals escaping densely populated urban areas elsewhere and seeking a more laid-back lifestyle with quality, affordable housing, whilst remaining within easy reach of those larger towns and cities.

Putāruru is also very popular with retiring farmers from the wider area who are at the stage of downsizing - yet still want to retain a close connection with the land, living on a generous site.

Ultimate Global Group is currently developing Overdale Estate on a semi-rural 38ha site, which was formerly part of a dairy farm on the edge of the town.

National Sales & Marketing Manager, Greg Petrin says the company saw Putāruru as an ideal place to create this new community – which will eventually have around 400 homes, because affordable land means bigger sections – and that’s something which appeals to families, in particular.





Photo/Supplied.

Another advantage is that Overdale Estate is within easy walking distance of Putāruru town and its numerous amenities.

He says that the development offers potential buyers a selection of fixed price house & land packages as well as turnkey packages with the opportunity to put down a 10% deposit now, then there’s nothing further to pay until settlement.

Petrin adds that potential buyers can feel confident they are getting great value as Ultimate Developments and construction division, Ultimate Builders are part of the same group.

“We operate on a fixed-price basis, so the cost of their build won’t fluctuate.”

A fabulous new show home at Overdale Estate allows homebuyers to get a genuine feel of what life will be like in this exciting, brand-new, sustainable community.

Greg Petrin says that Ultimate Group is proud to be helping Kiwis into homes individually designed for their own needs and those of their families.

He points out that the development will also appeal to investors - especially as there’s currently a shortage of quality rentals in Putāruru.

Entry level prices at Overdale Estate start from $639,000 for an attractive three-bedroom, one-bathroom, single garage home on a 600sqm site.

Petrin says that buyers who want larger homes with more features can easily be accommodated, it’s just a case of working out what can be achieved within their particular budget.

He adds that enquiry from out of town is brisk – especially now that working from home is so easy - and local interest in the development is definitely beginning to build too.

Greg Petrin confirms that Putāruru has a great community spirit.

“We were lucky enough to attend the recent Putāruru Food and Water Festival where the community spirit shone through, as the welcoming atmosphere was fun and really friendly.”



