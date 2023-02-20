“It’s a real stunning Mediterranean-inspired home. You walk into the atrium and there’s water features, there’s little curved windows that give you the impression that you are walking through a Mediterranean village. It’s beautiful.”

Bayleys listing agent Sheree Robinson said the octagon-shaped property designed by well-known innovative and creative architect Ian Burrow was always going to be an emotional purchase due to its absolute uniqueness and had been difficult to put a price on for that reason.

The unique Mediterranean-inspired property on Daroux Drive in Kerikeri was a perfect match for the retired couple who had already sold their home before making a pre-auction offer of $2.3 million for the property – well above its RV of $1.595m.

A north Auckland couple set eyes on their resort-style dream home on Saturday and were the new owners four days later even when the region was left without any phone or internet communications hours before they were due to bid at auction.

The outside area was equally impressive, she said, with the owners transforming what was essentially a paddock when they bought it in 2016 into a tranquil garden with a man-made lake and 4000 tropical and native trees.

“It was a huge project for the owners and it was all done from scratch.”

The property included a Japanese garden which struck a special chord with the buyer who was a keen landscape gardener and had spent time overseas creating them.

Robinson said the original owners had spent a lot of time creating the showcase home and she couldn’t have found a more suitable buyer for it.

“The property was perfect for them – I’m just so glad they saw it because it was absolutely perfect for them.

“They are very excited and I know they will look after it.”

The buyers were a retired couple who had been looking for a while. They made the pre-auction offer at the weekend in the hope of securing it and once the offer was accepted the auction was brought forward.





The house on Daroux Drive was designed by renowned architect Ian Burrow. Photo / Supplied





A four-bedroom waterfront home for sale at 21 Adamson Road in Taipa, Far North. Photo / Supplied

However, Robinson said the auction nearly didn’t happen after Kerikeri lost communication on Wednesday.

“The whole of Kerikeri was out – no phone reception and no internet which was a bit scary.”

With the Bayleys auctioneer unable to fly up to attend the auction and no way of live streaming the auction due to no internet, they managed to find an auctioneer in Whangarei who drove up to Kerikeri to run it.

“He was a godsend.”

Robinson said the people who made the pre-auction offer and were the only bidders had also lost internet connection at their north Auckland home due to storm damage, but were able to listen to the auction via the phone.

“Luckily it all went to plan in the end, but it was a bit intense.”

A luxury four-bedroom, two-bathroom property, with a similar price range to the Daroux Drive property, on 21 Adamson Road is for sale in Taipa, Far North.

Robinson said it was another stunning home.

