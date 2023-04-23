Thomas moved into his first home in Northcote - a two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom KiwiBuild terrace by Universal Homes - in September 2021.

“I’d been looking for a home to buy, but the market was crazy. I work in an architectural field and I know Universal Homes is solid - I saw they had KiwiBuild homes so I applied. It was actually a really quick turnaround.”

Although he was looking at homes for sale in multiple areas of Auckland, in the end Thomas decided Northcote was the right place for him.

“It’s a great spot” says Thomas. “It’s just 15 minutes to my work in the city. On the weekends my girlfriend and I sometimes ‘borrow’ her parent’s dog for a walk on Takapuna beach, which is super close. And it’s not bad having the Beerspot as my local!”