“We have all sorts of exciting products, which means that DIYers or professional designers can imagine practically any look they’d like to create and the paint or other related product they need will be right here waiting for them.”

Dulux Product Manager Shirelle Schubert says that scope for creative projects is almost endless.

Dulux offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of colours and finishes on the market, allowing consumers to achieve a designer look, quickly and easily.

Modern paint technology is evolving at a phenomenal pace, and there’s never been a better time to smarten up your surroundings and add new life to tired items.

Schubert says that awareness of design and colour in the home increased during 2020’s C-19 lockdown in New Zealand, when millions of people found themselves confined within their own four walls - rather unexpectedly - for weeks on end.

“It definitely got people looking around, planning changes they would like to make, and we soon noticed the effect on our market.”

She says that impeccably timed - in accord with this current upsurge in interest, the existing Dulux Design Effects range has recently been joined by Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base, which launched into stores New Zealand-wide in early March.

"Chalk Effect paint has always been popular, partly because it requires minimal preparation, but the number of colours was limited," says Schubert.





“Now consumers can choose from 10 fresh, new colours, reviving furniture items or decorating walls to fit within their existing décor.”

The new colours in Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base include various shades of blue and green, along with greys and golds, and all are right on trend when it comes to contemporary fashion-led interiors.

While some decorators use Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base to create an all-over matt finish, this versatile product also lends itself to sanding back for a vintage, distressed, shabby-chic effect and because it’s a water-based paint, cleaning up is easy.

Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base has stronger binders than regular chalk paint, so an initial coat of primer isn’t usually required unless the item is previously unpainted. In this case, an undercoat of Dulux 1Step Prep may be necessary to ensure a successful finish. Consumers can get advice, via live chat with Dulux paint experts at dulux.co.nz/products/designeffects/overview

A major advantage is that Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base dries quickly, so DIYers can apply a second coat after about two hours. After waiting a further two hours, a coat of Dulux Design Clear Top Coat provides protection against damage.

Because it’s so versatile and simple to use, chalk paint enthusiasts can use their favourite product on all kinds of household furniture, noting that it’s especially effective at bringing pieces - currently considered old-fashioned, back into the 21st century.

'Brown' furniture, which was all the rage during the 1970s looks especially good after a modern chalk paint makeover and many fans add even more fresh appeal and personality by changing out details such as drawer knobs and handles.





Wardrobe painted in Dulux Effects Chalk in Lover Lover. Photo / Supplied.

Keen upcyclers often come across suitable items ripe for transformation at remarkably good prices, and decorators report successfully using chalk effect paints on walls and a wide variety of furniture items to make the space their own. On larger areas it’s fine to use a paint roller, which makes application even easier. Alternatively, a quality paint brush is recommended.

Shirelle Schubert says that Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base takes its place alongside other perennially popular paints in the Dulux Design Effects range, which also includes best-sellers such as Dulux Glitter Effect, a gentle finish that’s just perfect for adding a magical glittery shimmer.

Also in the range is Dulux Concrete Effect and Dulux Stone Effect, for edgy industrial-themed interiors, and Dulux Metallic Effect which brings brush-metal sophistication to walls, or furniture. Dulux Copper Effect and Dulux Copper Patina Effect are currently very much in vogue, working especially well as a smart contrast to industrial fittings in open-plan domestic or commercial spaces and are durable for both interior and exterior use.

Many kiwis contemplated creating media rooms, whilst confined to home in 2020 and Dulux Design Theatre Black is a flat black finish that efficiently blocks out light so that movie fans can concentrate on what’s happening on-screen.

Coming back to the new kid on the block: Dulux Chalk Effect Extra Bright Base, Schubert reports that consumer reaction has been unanimously positive.

"We're getting some very good feedback indeed," she says, adding that she recommends Dulux customers, including homeowners, architects and interior designers to visit the Dulux website to find useful 'How To' videos to help them choose and apply products easily, while the website also provides inspiration for potential future projects.





