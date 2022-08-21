1. Official cash rate has further to rise, but mortgages not so much

There were no surprises that the Reserve Bank pushed up the official cash rate (OCR) to 3% last week, and reaffirmed a peak in this cycle of around 4%. However, they’re also envisaging that the inflation rate will start to drop soon, alongside no economic recession or large falls in employment. So the implications for the housing market from the latest decision, I think, are pretty muted. In particular, fixed mortgage rates may not rise much (if at all), given a higher OCR is already ‘priced in’, and that the lending environment remains very competitive, with banks really focused on market share in a world where new lending flows are low.

2. Is it too early to call the end of house price falls?



The Reserve Bank’s forecasts last week also predicted further falls in property values over the next 9-12 months, taking them back towards “sustainable levels” (albeit perhaps not truly affordable for more people). But there are also some more optimistic house price views starting to emerge, on the back of recent falls in mortgage rates, a reduced new supply pipeline, and the possibility of a change in government next year and potential reversal of housing tax changes. As a typical economist, I can see merit on both sides! But for now, it’s hard to see house price falls ending this year – because the rises already seen in mortgage rates mean that new borrowers can’t get as much money and existing borrowers also have to tighten up – however a floor is likely on the cards for 2023. A continuation of low unemployment remains key to that view though.