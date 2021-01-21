OPINION: At the start of every year for the last 10 years I've made a prediction about interest rates. I’ve been fairly wrong for three years running now. Much like the bank economists, I have proposed that we are nearing the bottom of the interest rate cycle and can expect to see a slight increase in rates. Most of this was because we were already pushing on historic lows and there just didn’t seem to be much call for even lower interest rates to stoke the housing market. Then 2020 came along.



Obviously, 2020 was a particularly difficult year to predict. For example, who amongst us predicted that, by June, “pivot” would become the most loathed business term around? I also had to ask my wife at least three times for an alternative to the word “unprecedented”. After several options were offered, I just had to stick with it. No other word seemed to describe the impact of Covid-19.

But we do enter 2021 with an unusual amount of certainty in the mortgage market. We know that Covid isn’t spreading through the community (currently) but housing-FOMO is and, because of this, the market is running hot. I recently attended an open home in Tauranga that had been running for about 5 minutes. On the couch was a couple completing an offer for the property. People are desperate to get into the market, are willing to pay up and forego the due diligence one would normally reserve when purchasing a million dollar asset.