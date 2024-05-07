It was an emotional project, with Goh announcing the final chapter before the homes went live on OneRoof.

“Mr Cigar”, known in real life as designer Ron Goh, and Matt O’Brien transformed the apartments in the landmark building over several years, detailing the restoration to his more than 100,000 followers.

The properties, at 31 Sale Street and 31D Sale Street , are located in a refurbished character warehouse and are heading to auction on May 29, with Bayleys agents Trent and Julie Quinton.

Two Auckland apartments renovated by popular Instagram influencer “Mr Cigar” and his partner have the hit the market for sale.

“I’m writing with a mix of emotions as I share a special update with you all. My beloved lofty apartment, the backdrop to so many of my interior design adventures and cherished moments, is now looking for its next chapter,” he posted on Instagram.

“This space has been more than just wall windows – it’s been a canvas for creativity, a sanctuary, and a place where inspiration truly comes to life.”

He added: “Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Here’s to new beginnings and the endless possibilities that lie ahead!”

The homes are unique in themselves, with each showcasing a different aesthetic and snapshots of Auckland’s iconic landmarks. The couple live in D, the larger of the two, while renting out the other to guests.







The stunning Auckland city view from one of the apartments. Photo / Supplied





The landmark building is made up of four bespoke residences and was converted from an original 1920s factory during the 1980s. Photo / Supplied

With its steel stairs, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft-style home has a more contemporary industrial feel, softened by polished timber floors and high windows.

In an interview with OneRoof, O’Brien said he loved the apartment’s space and its incredible views. “The apartment is just so airy and bright that when I first moved in it felt like I lived in a villa.

“Coming up the stairs and turning to the right and seeing the Sky Tower and the full cityscape in the evening takes your breath away, it’s such a stunning vista.”

A balcony and huge rooftop terrace (about 6.5m x 10m) offer options for alfresco entertaining and, as the terrace has been reinforced, can easily accommodate a spa pool, LouvreTec canopy or any other reimagined design concepts.

There’s good separation between living and accommodation, as both ensuited bedrooms are located upstairs.





The smaller apartment is all exposed brick, stained glass, grand beams and rich timber. Photo / Supplied





Pictured here is the open-plan area of apartment D. Photo / Supplied

The smaller of the two has a circular window that perfectly frames the harbour bridge view, while the master showcases the majestic Sky Tower in all its glory.

As an added bonus, this apartment comes with a secure car park, even though as O’Brien noted, “the car is only used for the weekend shop”.

The building is within easy walking distance from all the shops, bars, restaurants and transport of the CBD, Victoria Park, Ponsonby, Wynyard Quarter and Viaduct.

31D Sale Street has a floor space of 199sqm and has a 2021 CV of $2.65 million while 31 Sale Street has a CV of $790,000.

Goh told OneRoof that the project was more of a restoration and that they retained and worked with the original features, like the gorgeous fireplace, when updating the residence. “I designed the bathroom, shower and laundry to match the style, but kept it modern and practical,” he said.





Goh and O'Brien have brought the apartment spaces to life with their design choices. Photo / Supplied

Big wraparound windows in the living area frame views of lush green magnolia trees as well as the city.

Goh said that you don’t have the city noise that some other suburbs experience. “It’s a commercial area, so it’s really quiet in the evenings and weekends.”

While there is one separate bedroom down the stairs, the way the expansive lounge is configured there is also designated space for a second bedroom within this area. It doesn’t impede the lounge at all and could easily be closed off in the future. There is also a large storage area just off the entrance foyer.

For added peace of mind, the building itself has gone through a multi-year strengthening project that has bought each apartment up to code, incorporating features like new insulation, paint and double glazing.

Agent Julie Quinton said the two apartments would suit buyers with different needs and budgets. “We are absolutely in love with these properties and are super excited to bring them to market,” she said.

Trent added: “The smaller one is a beautiful option for someone who wants lock-and-leave or Airbnb income, while upstairs is going to be someone looking to downsize but wants that beautiful character.”

The fact that they have been renovated and strengthened to such a high standard was another huge plus, Julie said.

“A big problem in character buildings is that you’re in these big blocks and you can’t change the joinery and people have to retrofit double glazing and that sort of thing, but this has all been done.”

- 31 Sale Street and 31D Sale Street, in Auckland Central, go to auction on May 29



