According the to the real estate listing , the apartment, called Magnus, has retained many of the church's original features, from the "beautiful stained glass window to the vaulted ceilings".

Rush, who made his name in NZ rugby in 1990s and 2000s, transformed a former church into a stunning two-bedroom penthouse suite that looks over the seaside town of Penarth, in Wales.

Former All Black Xavier Rush is selling his luxury apartment in the UK for £950,000 ($1.81 million).

The penthouse is part of an award-winning seven-apartment development called Alcedonia and Rush's development company carried out the renovation work.



The Daily Mail reported that Rush, 43, who settled in Wales after joining the Cardiff Blues, was selling up due to his growing family. He has three children and has recently launched his own hair clinic, Head Quarters.





The view from the tower. Photo / Allen and Harris



He is quoted by the paper as saying: "As much as it's a wrench to leave the Magnus penthouse at Alcedonia, I needed the space and a garden.





Xavier Rush in action in 2004. Photo / Dean Purcell

"This was a very personal development for me. It was somewhere that was both a peaceful retreat - Alcedonia from the Greek for peace, calm and tranquillity - and Magnus from the Latin for powerhouse.





The stained glass window is an impressive touch. Photo / Allen and Harris

"I think the new residents are going to love the place as much as I have, and will be very happy to call it home."

According to UK property site rightmove.co.uk, flats in Penarth typically sell for £208,935, with the average house price hitting £345,406 last year.







