Ponsonby Ray White agent Malcolm Low, who marketed the property, says the buzz and crowd were the most he’d ever seen.

The renovated three-bedroom property at 11 Wilding Avenue, Northcote Point with views of the bush and city, sold at auction this week for $3.275 million, after receiving a pre-auction offer just 10 days into its sales campaign.

A masterfully updated mid-century house on Auckland’s North Shore caught the attention of buyers from all over Auckland with over 300 people viewing the property in just two open homes.

“The first open home there were 200 people through in 45 minutes, then another 60 groups at the next one after the story in Herald Homes. We estimate over 300 people saw the place.

“I had people from all around the world, buyers from Warkworth, Castor Bay, Titirangi, Greenhithe, St Heliers, Parnell as well as lots from the city and Ponsonby.

"If I'd had 20 I could have sold them all that day.





The house has views across the bush and Little Shoal Bay towards the Harbour Bridge and city. Photo / Supplied

“It had such a unique X factor that all the cool kids were talking about it. I knew it would be busy, but had no idea it would get to that.”

Low says that while there were four registered bidders for the 688sqm house, expecting to pay between $3.1 million and $3.2 million, the pre-auction offer won the day. The property’s 2017 council valuation is $2.25m.

"Everyone in the street is very happy. There's such a buzz about the property, from people who didn't even know where Northcote Point is."





The upgrade by interior architect Penny Hay included a new kitchen, oak floors and new bathrooms. Photo / Supplied

OneRoof data show the price beats the earlier Northcote Point record for the year of $2.835m, bringing it closer to top sales in neighbouring Birkenhead Point of $4.5m for a renovated villa that sold earlier this year and an Arts and Crafts bungalow in 2020.

The 1960s house designed by architects Hay Whiteley was astutely renovated by notable interior architect Penny Hay in 2005. Her clients, both photographers, bought the house 13 years ago. Hay is an internationally renowned interior architect whose work has been celebrated in Elle and Vogue magazines, and is part of her brother’s practice, Fearon Hay.

Hay's renovation of her own home in Devonport also drew the crowds before it sold last year for $4.19m.





The re-design flooded the whole house with light and views across the harbour. Photo / Supplied

The scale, light and simplicity of the renovation starts with a facade made up entirely of glass panels, with Tasmanian oak flooring.

"The peace and tranquility it offers, and the way it sits on the hill with the view, the bush and the sea all beautifully framed, it's incredible. The design has allowed perfect light and scale, the sky feels immediate through the glass," the owner told OneRoof.



“It has such a glorious feeling of space. The simplicity of the layout gives the rooms great usability.”

The makeover included remodelling two bathrooms, adding a streamlined modern kitchen, enormous laundry and ample storage.

As well as its bush surrounds, the neighbourhood is known for its access to the beach at Little Shoal Bay and ferry to the city as well as local attractions of The Engine Room, Stafford Road Wine Bar, Northcote Tavern and the boutique Bridgeway cinema.



"There were people who'd never thought of the North Shore as an option, so we've created that chatter," says Low.








