New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Marilyn Christian said the Frasers were delighted it had been sold to a local buyer.

The sales price can’t be disclosed until after settlement, but the property was listed with an asking price of $2.525 million.

The eye-catching historic villa on Meade Street, in Whakarewarewa , which had been lovingly restored by Rotorua residents Steve and Wendy Fraser, has been purchased to be used primarily as a home.

One of Rotorua’s iconic properties is changing hands for the first time in 21 years after being snapped up by a local buyer.

The property has been their residence for the last 21 years when they bought it in 2001 for $260,000.

The Frasers fell in love with the property when celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary at their future home at what was then the well-known Landmark Restaurant.





The Meade Street home is 354sqm in floorspace with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is a Category 2 heritage-listed villa. Photo / Supplied

Prior to being a popular dining place, over the last century the historic Whakarewarewa villa has also been a boarding house, block of flats, motel and even accommodation for soldiers recovering during the war.

Steve Fraser told OneRoof last month they were selling their house as part of their retirement plan to downsize and travel the country in their hot rods.



He said they would miss everything about the unique family home which they had spent the best part of two decades restoring to its former glory.

“I wanted to get it back to as original as it may have been – with modern facilities, but keeping that historical heritage of it.”





Many of the home's original features are focal points, and are complemented by the large sweeping staircase, a built-in fireplace, the decor and styling of the home. Photo / Supplied





The home’s original features including the ornate detailing and classic facades are focal points, along with the rimu sourced from the first owner Charles Kusabs’ family’s sawmill at Mamaku.

It is complemented by the large sweeping staircase, a claw foot bath, multiple chandeliers and a built-in fireplace.

Original flooring was purchased from an old church house to match the rest of the building and they spent many hours stripping paint and rewiring the home.

The end result is a grand 354sqm four-bedroom, four-bathroom Category 2 heritage-listed villa entrenched in history, along with a large covered outdoor area and an inground pool.



