An iconic Christchurch property with its own private island overlooking the picturesque Mona Vale Gardens has been snapped up for an undisclosed sum.
The stately Fendalton home, which sits on a large 2529sqm gated section and is known as Mona Vale Hampton, sold last week after three offers were submitted to the vendors.
The property is a recognisable sight to anyone who has strolled through the popular gardens and will have spotted it across the Wairarapa Stream.
The sale price cannot be disclosed until after settlement next month.
But Bayleys listing agent Adam Heazlewood said the property had generated a good amount of interest.
Heazlewood told OneRoof last month that it was pretty unusual to own a property with a river setting and its own island.
“It’s beautiful and more of a jewel in the crown really isn’t it having that as a point of difference ... it’s such a beautiful thing to look out to with the way it’s all landscaped and the river setting and the rest.”
The current owners purchased the land in 1997 before building the home in 2004, property records show. It has a 2019 rateable value of $3.17m.
Heazlewood said properties in Fendalton are tightly held, especially those sitting on large sections and very few come to market and some are passed down through generations.
In the last two months there have been a number of sales in the area over $3m including a four-bedroom modern home on Helmores Lane that sold under the hammer at Harcourts Grenadier for $6.8m and is the most expensive home to sell in Fendalton so far this year.
