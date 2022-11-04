An iconic Christchurch property with its own private island overlooking the picturesque Mona Vale Gardens has been snapped up for an undisclosed sum.

The stately Fendalton home, which sits on a large 2529sqm gated section and is known as Mona Vale Hampton, sold last week after three offers were submitted to the vendors.

The property is a recognisable sight to anyone who has strolled through the popular gardens and will have spotted it across the Wairarapa Stream.

The sale price cannot be disclosed until after settlement next month.