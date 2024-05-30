He declined to comment on the identity of the buyers, but had earlier told OneRoof the “gorgeous” house and its location on leafy Picton Street, in Freemans Bay, were hugely appealing.

The house had been on and off the market since the end of 2022, with several real estate agencies. Edward Pack, from Bayleys, who took over the listing in March, brokered a deal for $5.92m at the start of April.

The couple had bought the four-bedroom villa for $5.2 million and had carried out an extensive rebuild with noted architect Barbara Webster.

The design geniuses Icebreaker clothing and Nodi rugs, Jeremy and Olivia Moon, sold their stylish Auckland home last month for close to $6 million, OneRoof can reveal.

He had said the generous 633sqm section and the fact the property had garaging for two cars, as well as off-street parking, were standout features in the area.

Discover more:

- Burger Burger genius selling the 'amazing' villa that changed her family's life

- Buyers pay nearly $10m for Auckland mansion they'll likely demolish

- Superyacht once owned by rich-lister Graeme Hart up for grabs after multi-million-dollar restoration

Jeremy and Olivia Moon are no strangers to high-end design. Jeremy launched the merino clothing company Icebreaker in 1995, and Olivia founded Nodi Handmade Rugs in 2014.

Their reimagining of the original French-style villa they picked up in 2019 has featured in several design and architecture magazines.

With Webster, they cleaned up decades of “tinkering” and rearranged the home to suit their family needs.

Webster, who specialises in heritage properties, helped enhance the spaces by removing walls to create larger living areas and installing luxury bathrooms, a generous laundry with ample storage, and a true entertainer’s kitchen.





Icebreaker founder Jeremy Moon in the company's Auckland office in 2017. Photo / Greg Bowker





Nodi Rugs founder Olivia Moon in her home office in the Freemans Bay villa. Photo / Supplied

Beautiful lighting and crafted plaster walls are a feature of the house.

“We have a large family, when they’re all here, with six children between us, and we love to have friends over and cook for them,” Jeremy told OneRoof when the home hit the market in March.

The new kitchen makes good use of the formerly limited space with an Italian marble island, a Falcon stove, and other high-end appliances. It opens to a leafy paved courtyard which is sunny and sheltered, with an outdoor fireplace. The front garden of the house features European-style clipped hedges and heritage-look iron fence and gate.





With the help of architect Barbara Webster, the Moons rearranged the layout of the 1880s house. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen features an Italian marble island, a Falcon stove, and full-height cabinetry. Photo / Supplied

“In summer we eat outside all the time because it’s so sunny and sheltered and surprisingly quiet, plus there’s the outdoor fireplace for when the weather’s cooler,” Jeremy said.

The restoration brought back the original high studs – once concealed above fake ceilings – with the designer owner and architect using earthy paint colours for a cool, contemporary aesthetic along with European oak engineered floorboards and, naturally, quality carpets.





The house has a relaxing garden at the rear. Photo / Supplied

The ground-floor bedroom and bathroom have their own entrance, while three further bedrooms are upstairs.

“Our bedroom wasn’t particularly spacious, so we took out a wall and incorporated some of a previous hallway to make room for a walk-in wardrobe,” Jeremy said.

The couple told OneRoof they had built a new home elsewhere using lessons learned from Picton Street.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland



