The couple also engaged Jennie Dunlop, of Dunlop design, who they’ve worked with previously, to come up with high-quality, classic and timeless interiors for the six apartments.

“We worked together to get the best outcome for the site and on this development my two sons, Daniel and Richard – who have 40 years’ experience between them, were included too.”

“I redesigned the whole thing,” says Jones, explaining that he and Judy engaged Chad McMann from Archaus, giving him a brief based on their 40 years’ experience as developers, and Peter’s 51 years in the building trade.

With a proven track record in bringing stylish, high-spec apartments to market in Auckland’s affluent seaside suburbs, Peter and Judy Jones were in the perfect position to buy a premier site on the corner of St Heliers Bay Road and Benbow Avenue, after a property planned by a previous developer on the large section with sweeping sea views failed to come to fruition.

The Bay complex at 65 St Heliers Bay Road in St Heliers, Auckland, has two two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments (190sqm and 188sqm) on the ground floor, with lawn and garden and a loggia for all seasons relaxing and entertaining.

The first-floor apartment is about 323sqm, while the second and third are 315sqm, and the penthouse is slightly smaller at 281sqm, but Jones says that the design has made very good use of the space and it feels much larger. Expressions of interest is expected above $4.5 million.

All the apartments above ground level have three bedrooms, three luxury tiled bathrooms and a media room plus a loggia. “We’re calling it a media room, but of course you could use it for anything at all,” says Jones.





The open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas are spacious and sun-filled and the kitchen features top quality fixtures and fittings with Miele and Liebherr appliances.

Air conditioning is easy to control for consistent comfort and solar panels help keep energy costs low. The two ground floor apartments come with two car parks each while the other apartments have three, and all enjoy spacious storage rooms. An elegant entrance lobby provides an excellent first impression and an elevator makes access easy.

Jones says that The Bay is close to the beach and the shops, cafes and restaurants of St Heliers.

“I think it’s going to appeal to downsizers leaving large family homes and looking for a new lifestyle,” says Jones. “They’re the group who’ve bought nearly all of our apartments in the past.”





Jones says that purchasers can enjoy “instant gratification” with The Bay having recently been completed and the apartments ready to be lived in.

Listing agent Ross Tierney, of Ray White, agrees that being able to touch bricks and mortar in uncertain times is a huge selling point.

“Coupled with that, it’s almost 15 years since the last apartment development in St Heliers so there’s huge demand out there and overwhelming interest in The Bay already.”

He says that Peter and Judy Jones are so good at what they do, every development simply gets better. “This one is incredibly refined, with many thoughtful aspects such as the large storage rooms, EV chargers and solar power.”