Amy says entering the ballot and receiving the phone call that her name had been drawn was a great feeling. It wasn’t so much ‘beginner’s luck’ as perseverance that resulted in the opportunity. Amy had entered ballots for homes in Northcote, Roskill South and Ōwairaka previously.

She has bought a two-bedroom apartment in the Ōwairaka neighbourhood near Mt Albert and will move in with her partner on completion. The apartment is one of 30 across four buildings, of which 15 were available to buy through KiwiBuild. Amy’s apartment cost $600,000.

To own a home of your own by the time you’re 30 is a real achievement in Auckland where high prices have constrained many first home buyers. Amy, a Service Desk Team Leader for an IT company, got there with the help of KiwiBuild and a Kāinga Ora First Home Grant of $10,000. The First Home Grant is aimed at helping eligible first home buyers reach the required deposit, and can be used when purchasing a KiwiBuild home to make buying more affordable.

Amy put herself on the property ladder in Auckland at age 28, with the recent purchase of a two-bedroom apartment in the Ōwairaka neighbourhood in Roskill Development.

The sweetest moment - even better than getting that call in the supermarket - came for Amy when the paperwork was done. “When we knew we had it all secured, literally the day of the deadline, we were able to sit down, have a wine and celebrate.”

Amy is looking forward to joining the Ōwairaka neighbourhood. She has lived on the North Shore all her life, until moving to Avondale recently. “I’ve started to get to know Mt Roskill and Mt Albert. I like the community and I like being able to get to work quickly. I can get there (Grafton) in 20 minutes on the train and in 15 minutes if I drive, even at peak. That’s a huge difference from the shore. I never thought I’d live on this side because I love the North Shore, but I don’t think I’ll go back for a long time now.”

The walkability of her new neighbourhood also appeals. She has the Mt Albert Pak n Save nearby so can walk to the supermarket, and the wildly popular Young George cafe which is known for its coffee and superb toasties is just down the road. “I’m an active, outdoorsy person so l’m looking forward to being near some good parks, too.”

Most of all she’s looking forward to ‘finding her feet’ in a place of her own. “When you’re renting it’s not your home. You’re putting your money towards someone else’s mortgage. I can’t wait to lie on the couch and know it’s my place and I’m finally settled.”

In the meantime, Amy is enjoying the progress updates sent to her by the builder, Property Partners, who she describes as being ‘super helpful’ throughout the buying process. One of the things she appreciated was the opportunity to choose an upgrade package for $32,000 that covered appliances, carpet, flooring, handles, extra shelving in the kitchen and a whole range of other features. “We got a lot of value for that.”

Amy has some advice for would-be KiwiBuild buyers. “The application does take effort, but it lasts for six months. Contact KiwiBuild and ask for help if you’re having any trouble. Keep an eye on the KiwiBuild website and apply for everything in an area you like.”

And her key piece of advice: “Have your finance sorted before you enter the ballot!”

- This content was supplied by Kāinga Ora. Find out more about the Roskill Development here.



