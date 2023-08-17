This was in the late 80s and early 90s when it was difficult to be in the rag trade. The New Zealand fashion industry really suffered because of the economy, and the tariff-free imported labels from Australia that flooded the country. I decided to move on.

A lifetime ago I trained as a fashion designer then went to work for a manufacturing retailer. As well as designing women’s and men’s clothing, I also worked in the retail side of the business – spending time on the shop floor was important to get feedback and monitor sales. I discovered that I loved selling, and had a natural affinity with people. And dealing with the public, you quickly learn that genuine attention and honest advice can translate to larger sales. That applies in any industry.

Lorraine Young wasn’t initially sure if a career in real estate was the best option for her when she decided to try something new after working in the rag trade and the film industry. But selling houses turned out to be a great fit, and now she’s one of Bayley’s top agents, regularly making the company’s high achiever lists and this year winning a Bayley’s National Women of Excellence Award.

Q: To real estate?

Actually, first I spent several years in the film and media business, which included working on film sets for production companies and on TV commercials for overseas markets. A lot of overseas film crews came here to shoot things like car commercials because they loved the landscape. I would go on location, doing things like helping to set up. I also did some on-camera stuff. It wasn’t glamorous, it was gruelling hours from dawn until after dusk and you were always racing to meet your deadlines. But it was fun and I got to work with some amazing people.

Read more:

- 40 buyers line up for Remuera mansion with $12m CV

- The double grammar zone homes selling for less than $1m



- South Auckland mega-homes: If they didn’t have seven bedrooms, they wouldn’t sell



I also did voice-overs for radio and advertisements. I was approached by someone who said I had a good voice so I did that sporadically.



Q: Why did you stop the film work?

By then I’d had a baby and the hours were very long and not suitable with a child. A friend who was a successful business broker suggested I try real estate because he thought I’d be good at it. At first I didn’t really take the idea too seriously but when I looked into it, I liked the fact that it was a more autonomous role and the hours could be more flexible. I decided to try it and I am very pleased I did.

Q: Did you get off to a flying start?

No, because just as I started in real estate in 2004 I discovered I was pregnant with my second son. That slowed me down quite a bit. I got my first listing – an original villa on a full site – in Grey Lynn as a result of door-knocking. I didn’t do the door-knocking for very long – being pregnant, I knew my limitations – but it was useful to help me secure my first couple of listings. I sold the first house for $341,000 and from there I got another listing. I realised that doing a really great job for the vendors opened the door to further opportunities and after that I was away.

But my career didn’t really take off until 2010 when I moved from Harcourts in Ponsonby to the Remuera branch.

Q: Why do you think that made a difference?



I’m from Remuera so I knew the area, and also my children were older by then. But I think it was also the fact that I felt I had a lot to prove. I was absolutely determined to be a success and I knew that would take a lot of commitment. There’s no such thing as something for nothing – if you want to do well you have to put in the effort. And I worked really hard.





Young: "I’ve been known to send emails after midnight. I’m told I’m meticulous about details and I suppose the clients love that – but my kids hate it!" Photo / Fiona Goodall

I moved to Bayleys four and a half years ago and again it was a case of really putting my foot on the gas. I’ve had fantastic support since I have been here, and I haven’t looked back.

Q: Have you had any particularly memorable sales?

There was a listing in Epsom that I got on the recommendation of the vendors’ neighbour, who’d been an underbidder at one of my other auctions. They remembered how I engaged with them and told their neighbours about me.

It was a record sale for a character home in Epsom – nearly $9m – and the owners were elated with the price it achieved. They were going back to Europe, and selling the house was part of a journey and very emotional for them. We are still in touch, we email each other. One of the best rewards of this job is meeting amazing people, and getting to become friends with some of them.

Q: Is it quite a responsibility, selling someone’s biggest asset, and pride and joy?

Absolutely. It doesn’t matter if it is a high-end home or something more modest, it is their sanctuary, their castle. I always feel that it is a massive privilege even just being invited into someone’s home, and being part of their journey of selling. I have a real passion for uncovering the potential in every property, which can involve helping to transform it, and that can be very exciting.

Q: Does your background as a designer help when it comes to seeing how a property could be transformed?



Definitely. I can walk into a home and know instantly what needs to be done or how things can be re-configured. I have a home stager or stylist who can help with that. Sometimes owners aren’t keen on making changes but about 85% of people take on board what I suggest. And then they think, “The house has never looked so good, why are we selling?”

Q: What do you love most about your job?

Definitely the people. You get to meet lovely people. And it is so rewarding when you get a great result at auction or help them to sell in timely manner. That can have a huge impact on their lives, and it is pretty special to be a part of that.

Q: Why do you think you’ve done so well?

I work hard, I’m very organised and I’m very performance-oriented. I never complain about the hours; I’ve been known to send emails after midnight. I’m told I’m meticulous about details and I suppose the clients love that – but my kids hate it!





Young says she wasn’t sure real estate would be for her after careers in fashion and the film industry. Photo / Fiona Goodall

I am hyper-committed to each of my clients, which is why I deliberately keep my volume low. I think you can spread yourself too thin if you take on too many listings so I try not to over-commit. My success rate is pretty high – it’s usually around 95% but even in a slow market I’m still able to sell about 85% of my listings – and I think a lot of that is down to the fact that I can focus on getting the best possible outcome for each client.

It helps to have a strong intuition about people, a genuine empathy to understand their objectives and the ability to be creative when it comes to producing outstanding outcomes.

I really love this business and I cannot think of anything else I could do this well. It doesn’t really feel like work.

Q: What advice would you give someone starting out in real estate?

Be prepared to work hard. It’s not glamorous, unlike what is often depicted on TV. Always go beyond and over-deliver. People will remember you for that extra level of service and business will come to you.

Q: What do you do when you’re not working?

Real estate is a lifestyle rather than a job so I don’t really have time for many interests or hobbies outside of work. We do like to ski in winter when we can. We’re all good cooks in our family so we love having people over. I like to spend time with my family but we’re almost empty nesters – our youngest boy is at Canterbury University and the oldest is thinking about switching to Melbourne University next year.

Our cocker spaniels have become our children and taking them for a walk every day is non-negotiable. I guess that’s my hobby!

- Click here to find properties for sale in Auckland



