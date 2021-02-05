A proposed subdivision into two titles will provide flexibility for a new owner to buy one or both titles.

It is well located in Henderson’s well-established industrial centre, just off Henderson Valley Road and a short drive from Henderson’s town centre and the Northwestern Motorway.

The multi-building site on Keeling Road spans 2.89ha of freehold land and provides a substantial net lettable area of 15,651sq m.

A vast West Auckland industrial facility in the growth hub of Henderson is for sale with sought-after vacant possession, providing ample opportunities for occupiers, investors or developers.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market 24A and 26 Keeling Road for sale by offers closing at 4pm on Tuesday March 9, unless one or both titles are sold earlier.

Industrial Director Andrew Hooper says the site’s scale, location and potential make it a hugely attractive proposition.

“Large industrial sites with vacant possession are incredibly scarce across Auckland. Whether you’re a large-scale occupier, investor or developer, this opportunity is not to be overlooked.

“A new owner could buy one or both titles and either occupy all, or lease the remaining space to provide additional income and room for future expansion.

“Investors will appreciate the site’s scale and accessibility to markets, especially as demand for logistics and manufacturing space accelerates.

“There is also a significant opportunity to add value through redevelopment, making the most of the site’s potential for expansion.”

Josh Coburn, Director of Colliers’ West Auckland office, says the property’s high-growth location will appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“Located in the heart of West Auckland, Henderson is one of 10 key metropolitan centres identified in the Auckland Plan.

“It is tipped to undergo extensive urban development over the next 30 years, which includes Panuku’s plans to develop a number of council-owned sites in the area.

“The suburb is already an attractive destination for residents and businesses, with many cultural, recreational and educational facilities alongside a wide array of retail options. Henderson is also home to Auckland Film Studios – one of New Zealand’s largest filmmaking facilities, set across more than 4ha of land.

“These amenities will continue to improve as more families and companies make Henderson their home.”

Caroline Cornish, West Auckland Broker at Colliers, says Henderson’s excellent transport links make it an ideal base for logistics or manufacturing.

“Auckland CBD is a 20- to 25-minute drive during off peak traffic, with access to State Highway 16 at both Lincoln and Te Atatu Roads.

“Improvements to SH16 and the Waterview Tunnel have enhanced the location further as Auckland’s growth continues, pushing more businesses to relocate from the city fringe.

“Henderson is also well serviced by public transport, with the rail network running parallel to the site and further improvements to come upon completion of the City Rail Link.”

Dhiru Patel, Industrial Broker at Colliers, says the Light Industry zoned property is dominated by two large buildings comprising multiple interlinking portions.

“The site was initially developed in 1962 and continuously expanded through to 1979. Many buildings have undergone alterations to their fit outs and non-structural partitions.”

The buildings at 24A Keeling Road provide 3,613.6sq m of space, including 2,857.8sq m of warehousing and 755.8sq m of office.

The larger site at 26 Keeling Road provides 12,037.4sq m of space, including 11,626.9sq m of warehousing, a 410.5sq m cafeteria and 28sq m canopy.

The vendor’s preference is to settle 24A Keeling Road in mid-2022, subject to negotiations.



