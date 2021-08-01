What are jewel colours? (And why do we love them?)

Here are some ideas for using Resene jewel colours in your home.

One reason for their ongoing popularity is their versatility. They can be bold statements of personality, glamorous and dramatic conversation starters, or simply turn a chilly, plain room into something comforting and inviting.

Traditionally jewel colours are those that represent the colours of precious gems - emerald green (Resene Moxie), ruby red (Resene Livewire) and sapphire blue (Resene Submerge).

They also include the bold shades of semi-precious stones, such as amethyst purples (Resene Couture), garnet hues of coppery brown (Resene Fahrenheit), rich topaz golds (Resene Pirate Gold) and sunbaked turquoise (Resene Pelorous) among others.

This DNA in precious and semi-precious stones gives jewel colours an intrinsic association with luxury, sophistication and glamour. This is amplified when they’re partnered in interior designs with metallics and plush fabrics to transform any room into a luxury den.

Alternatively paired with the right neutrals, jewel tones can be a light, bright fresh oasis of colour in an otherwise pared back palette.

The other reason we keep coming back to jewel colours is that their highly pigmented, colour-saturated hues with often warm tones allow us to express our love of colour without overloading the senses.

They manage to be both dramatic and calming - which make them ideal for use in our home interiors.

A bold rectangle shape in the deep gold of Resene Hot Toddy perfectly echoes and frames a jewel-toned statement couch. Dark greige and charcoal tones intensify the spotlight on the couch. The back wall is in Resene Nero, the peg stool and tabletop are Resene Half Gravel and the table legs are Resene Double Merino. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner. Image by Melanie Jenkins.

Double down on luxury

It’s hard to beat jewel colours for creating an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury - whether you opt for one shade and layer it with textiles and lighting or go full jewel by matching a range of different rich tones together.

When it comes to soft furnishings, double down on sumptuous, tactile fabrics such as fake fur, soft wool, satin, silk, velvet and suede. These can be either in different shades of complementary jewel colours or opt for darker neutrals in greige and charcoal for warmth. Creamy whites and soft taupe are a nice contrast. Leather furniture also works well in a jewelled interior.

Metallics are a natural fit for the luxury of jewel tones. Try for splashes of burnished gold in Resene Gold or Resene Gold Dusty with jewelled purples such as Resene Blackcurrant or deep blues such as Resene St Kilda. Coppers like Resene Goldmine or Resene Blast Yellow work well with the turquoise of Resene Calypso and the dark pink of Resene Lip Service.

When using metallics as highlights, stick to one metallic for the best impact. A mix of metallics can get a bit confusing for the eye. And aim for one finish on your metallics - either brushed matt or shiny.

Coloured glass is another effective way to emphasise luxury. Use it in light fittings to cast different tones around your room, and add touches in vases, plant pots and ornaments.

Wallpaper is a fantastic tool to have in your decorating kit with jewel colours. Painted anaglypta wallpapers such as Resene Anaglypta Collection RD101 add a swirl of texture to the walls. This works particularly well if you’re layering different shades of one jewel colour as it gives your eye some detail to pick out from a more monochrome palette.

Alternatively, choose a wallpaper with jewel-toned highlights such as Resene Komar Heritage Wallpaper Collection HX7-056 to evoke Victorian era luxury or use wallpaper with metallic touches like Resene Elodie Wallpaper Collection 1907-140-07.





A mix of deep jewel tones with brighter highlights and plush textures create a luxurious retreat. The walls are in Resene Atlas, while the doors and architraves are in Resene Indian Ink, as isthe tapered plant pot. Under the rug the flooring is finished in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash. The coffee table is Resene She’ll Be Right with legs in Resene Wishing Well and the tray inside the table is Resene Wild Thing. The yellow vases are Resene Cleopatra. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner. Image by Bryce Carleton.



Think about finish

A glossier paint finish will add an extra note of old-school glamour to jewel colour schemes. A matt finish will add a fresher, modern touch to your jewelled palette. Matt surfaces absorb light and will appear darker than glossy reflective surfaces. Darker jewel colours look velvety and rich in a matt finish – try Resene SpaceCote Flat. Light colours and glossy finishes help make a room appear larger, while darker colours, heavier textures and matt finishes help make the room seem cosier.

Also think about your choice of neutrals. Warmer, yellow toned whites such as Resene Half Pearl Lusta will give your jewel palette a slightly warmer, lived-in feel. Cooler whites such as Resene Black White are great for a more minimalist, crisp effect.

Plush velvet cushions in jewelled tones add richness to a light, modern living room. The walls are painted in Resene Nepal and Resene FX Paint Effects medium coloured with Resene Frozen. The floor is Resene Blanc. The round coffee table is Resene Tuscany while the taller console is Resene Bokara Grey. Project by Melle van Sambeek. Image by Bryce Carleton.



Heirloom jewels

Combining the right jewel tones can create breatht-aking dramatic spaces, but it can be daunting if you’re used to playing with a more neutral colour palette. Make good use of Resene testpots to experiment, you might be surprised how well a lot of these shades work well together. You can also think beyond ‘traditional’ jewel colours to work with any deep, colour-saturated hue like burnt orange or chocolate brown.

Here are some classic jewel combinations to consider:

Purple and gold: Resene Hot Purple and Resene Good As Gold. Try this with a refreshing off-white trim in Resene Quarter Titania

Pink and turquoise: Resene She’ll Be Right with Resene Irresistible. This works well with a background in a soft grey such as Resene Raven.

Green and red: Try emerald Resene Moxie with ruby red Resene Rock N Roll with the grey-white of Resene Barely There.

Top tip: Unsure where to start matching different jewel tones? Pick a fabulous piece of furniture in a deep, saturated hue and pair it with layers of greige (Resene Armadillo) or cream (Resene Pearl Lusta) tones. It’s like shining a spotlight on your signature piece.

Charcoal shades take the lead in this bedroom, but muted amethyst and deep teal touches and textures prevent it becoming overwhelming. The walls are Resene Gunsmoke and the floor is Resene Avalanche. The drawers are painted in Resene Chapta And Verse. The tall vase is painted in Resene Steam Roller, the medium vase in Resene Mamba and the small vase in Resene Couture. Project by Claudia Kozub. Image by Melanie Jenkins.



A note about charcoal

Charcoal might be almost the opposite of a precious gem but its earthy intensity makes jewel colours really pop. Try Resene Charcoal, Resene Revolver or Resene Gun Powder. These shades work particularly well with mustardy golds such as Resene Hot Toddy and burnt oranges like Resene Vesuvius but are good partners for a lot of other jewel tones as well.

Charcoal’s near cousin greige - an on-trend blend between beige and grey - also works well with most of the jewel palette, particularly in darker shades. Try metallic Resene Blast Grey 3 or simpler Resene Half Friar Greystone which goes well with deep greens such as Resene Feverpitch.

