The neighbour wanted Macky to purchase here and she did, reinventing the home into the flexible combination of a two-bedroom home with an adjoining self-contained one-bedroom studio alongside a one-bedroom minor dwelling.

Macky says: “I’d lived next door to a lovely lady who moved into a rest home after living here for 70 years. She used to shoot pheasants out her kitchen window back when the surrounding land was farmland.”

Owner Sue Macky purchased the house at 29 Hawera Road from her neighbour and transformed what was a small two-bedroom home into an elegant property rich with flexibility and versatility.

An artfully renovated 1930s home in Auckland's Kohimarama has come onto the market for sale.

The property, which goes to auction on November 19, is configured so it can easily be converted into a four-to-five-bedroom family home or can operate as is.

Macky, an interior design graduate, says of her renovation: “I wanted to create something really flexible for me and future owners, retaining the original home’s character but evolving it with quality and luxuriousness.



Macky’s a perfectionist and is delighted with the quality permeating throughout this architecturally designed dwelling.

“Beautiful’ is the word everyone uses.”

Her last job involved frequent overseas travel so she made many calls from afar to ensure the project flowed smoothly. “I wanted the exterior to be just the right soft grey so had the paint mixed to match a colour swatch I brought back from Los Angeles.”





The house offers views of the harbour. Photo / Supplied

She loves the home’s sea views, watching vessels pass by, and its entertaining capabilities. It’s about five minutes’ walk to Madills Farm and little more than 10-minutes’ walk to Kohimarama Beach.

She chose a layered look for planting the neighbouring lawn in the front alfresco living area which is fenced and private, with a patio-deck with outdoor gas fireplace.

Macky’s now-adult daughter at times shared the main residence, which revolves around an elegantly sunny open-plan living-dining-kitchen. This opens out to the deck-patio to enjoy the sea views and features original matai floors.

Macky loves cooking and hosting and her kitchen with engineered stoned benches boasts a scullery with coffee machine, additional oven and dishwasher and big catering-size sink. The hallway links the master with ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe, a bedroom opening outdoors, a bathroom and laundry plus stairs down to the studio set-up.





The kitchen is built for entertaining. Photo / Supplied

This can operate as part of the main home making that three-bedroomed or a self-contained set-up with its own entrance and courtyard. It has a loft bedroom, living-kitchenette, bathroom and laundry.

The one-bedroom apartment with its own entrance and deck has a living-kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and laundry. Downstairs includes the internal-access double garage plus storage and utility areas.

Bayleys agent David Nightingale, who is marketing the home, says: “Possibilities saturate the imagination with this enchanting home easily configured to a four-bedroom family home or ideal with a work-from-home set-up or additional income source.”



