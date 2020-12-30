Karen Warman, marketing manager at Resene, says that the company has put a lot of thought into developing products which will ensure that up-dating service areas - such as kitchens, is easy, and won’t break the bank.

If the kitchen you’ve inherited features dated 1970s or 1980s timber joinery, a quick paint job and adding modern new handles may be all that’s needed in for a very satisfactory transformation.

Although a smart and contemporary designer kitchen is naturally at the top of most buyers’ wish lists, for many it’s an impossible dream – at least in the short term. The good news is that a tired, existing kitchen can be brought up-to-date, surprisingly easily, in order to look good whilst remaining functional until there’s enough money in the kitty for installing a brand new one.

The property market is pretty hot right now, which means that many Kiwis are having to temper their expectations in order to find a home that they can afford.

“We advise starting the job by thoroughly cleaning your existing cupboards or drawer fronts with Resene Interior Paintwork Cleaner.

“Next, we would suggest applying Resene Waterborne Smooth Surface Sealer to ensure that you have a suitable surface for painting.”





Pocketspace Interiors director Laura Heynike says lighting is important. Photo / Supplied

Warman says that most kitchen door or drawer fronts will then need two coats of Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss waterborne enamel for an effective finish and she advises asking for advice that’s specific to your own project at a local Resene ColorShop - especially if there’s anything that you aren’t sure about.

If you don’t have cupboard and drawer fronts that lend themselves to a very simple, paint-based transformation, specialist kitchen facing companies can make up striking new fronts – according to your budget, which they attach to your kitchen joinery frames. MDF is one of the cheaper options, while high-gloss finishes are increasingly popular.

Kitchen makeover companies can also replace benchtops with a basic, pocket-friendly but attractive high pressure laminate surface which will look great and wear well until you are able to do more major renovations.

Elsewhere in the kitchen, other easy ways to update the overall look include pulling up shabby linoleum, especially if there’s a chance that original wooden floorboards might be lurking below. Paint products such as Resene Walk-on can help make floors look good – and they’re durable.





On-trend colours can brighten up a tired space. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Heynike, director of Pocketspace Interiors, says that many kitchens have tiled floors from the 1970s and 1980s which can be levelled in order to lay wood-plank patterned vinyl on top.

“This can be very effective.”

It goes without saying that tapping into current colour trends is a good way to revive a tired kitchen.

Right now, many of these fashions are cool and relaxed with light, Scandinavian style timber and gentle, restful shades for walls and units; inspired by the influences and textures of nature.

A reimagined kitchen – even if it’s only on a short-term basis - can be enhanced further with clever finishing touches.

Heynike says that lighting is important and even major chain-stores have exciting possibilities in this area. Adding specific task lighting such as downlights in appropriate places is relatively inexpensive and brings powerful results.

Wallpaper is another very effective tool for using in kitchen upgrades. For example, embossed anaglypta patterns can turn an ordinary ceiling into something sensational by adding the effect of pressed tin – at a fraction of the price you’d expect to pay for the real thing.

Even your basic appliances can look pretty impressive, with matching style and colour models purchased from chain stores.

Many homeowners who do a temporary kitchen makeover find that it’s so good, they end up keeping it for years longer than originally intended.



