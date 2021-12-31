COMMENT: If you’re lucky enough to be reading this on your Christmas break from a rented holiday bach, you may be considering how you can purchase your own summer hideaway. At first glance, buying a bach seems similar to purchasing an investment property - that is, adding an additional property to your portfolio. From a lending perspective, there are several key differences though.

First, the good news. Typically purchasing an existing (i.e. already constructed) investment property means you need a deposit of at least 40%. In other words, the maximum you can borrow against an existing investment property is 60%, the rest is required out of your cash or equity in your current properties.

But because baches are for your own use, they can fall into the “owner-occupied” category, meaning you may only need a 20% deposit to purchase your holiday home. That’s a significant difference when you’re talking about a bach worth, say, $800,000 ($360,000 of available equity as opposed to $180,000).

Things get a little trickier when it comes to showing you can afford the mortgage on your bach, though. Because this is an owner-occupied property, you don’t get a boost of rental income like you do with investment properties. You need to be able to afford the additional lending solely on your own income. This applies even if you intend to rent out the bach on a short-term rental platform. While it would be nice to hand the banks a forecast of income, the truth is there is no way a bank could accurately measure occupancy rates in every part of the country, particularly now when international tourists are not present.