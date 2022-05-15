Start your mornings the right way with a dose of yellow on your bedroom walls; invigorating yellows include the orange-yellow of Resene Golden Glow. When paired with white trims, the entire scheme resonates with freshness and crispness.

You can enjoy how this warming hue radiates during the daytime, before sitting back and getting cosy within its comforting elegance in the evenings.

With the cheerful effect this colour has on our emotions, it’s a go-to for those wanting an interior that celebrates positivity and good energy. Thus, we’re eager to bring it into our homes.

Yellow is one colour that will guarantee to lift your mood. Associated with warmth, hope and happiness – it’s a joyful tone that will elevate any room to stunning effect.

Turmeric, mustard and marigold tones are deeper forms of yellow, with more of a golden foundation. These colours bring an earthly energy to a home, and such ochre tones are gaining prominence and popularity with their cosy, protective feel and inherent character. The warming gold of Resene Tulip Tree, the honey of Resene Galliano or yellow orange of Resene Buttercup are relaxing and calming. This is ideal for kitchens where you can wake up to breakfast in a warm glow of colour or in a comfortable living room where you can relax within this nurturing hue.

Grubbier, darker versions are also taking the limelight, such as the rich ochre of Resene Pirate Gold or the intense Resene Fuel Yellow. These resonate well with pops of indigo, brown-based off-white and rich taupe.

Golden yellows will give your home a pick-me-up feel, especially with Resene Golden Sand or Resene Chenin. For a softer, more buttery feel adopt shades such as Resene Mellow Yellow, Resene Essential Cream or Resene Chamois.

If a bright, intense citrus tone is more suited, go for the lime-based Resene Canary, paired with violet-pink of Resene Ballerina, the retro-inspired blue of Resene Bowie and the blue-toned grey of Resene Bali Hai. Or if buttery yellows are more to your liking, use the sweet tones of Resene Sweet Corn or the toasted yellow of Resene Moonbeam.





A vibrant yellow provides a cheerful, happy greeting to those knocking on your front door and is an easy weekend project for when you’re ready for a change of colour. The door is in Resene Turbo, the trim is in Resene Black White, the weatherboards are in Resene Triple Concrete, the deck is in Resene Woodsman Mid Greywash, the bench is in Resene Tuna, the pots are in Resene Nocturnal and Resene Silver Chalice, the house numbers are in Resene Nocturnal and the door mat house pattern is in Resene Tuna. Door from Corinthian Doors, light from Lighting Direct. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.

Pale tones such as Resene Moon Glow or Resene First Light have also claimed their place in modern settings with their delightful barely-there tones. Resene Moon Glow pairs beautifully with Resene Tara or Resene Barley White. Resene First Light has a hint of green, Resene Half Melting Moment exudes a golden sunshine and the soft pastel of Resene Cornfield is gentle and pretty. All of these subtle yellows bring a cheerful setting to a bedroom without overpowering it. Combined with plenty of texture for interest and fresh white trims, this will result in a quiet sanctuary that speaks volumes.

Yellows will intensify the more you use. If in doubt, choose the lighter of the options you are planning. Or if you aren’t ready for a completely yellow interior on all four walls, then start with small steps by way of scattered spots of colour. Yellow accents play an elegant and refined role when placed within a backdrop of taupe and whites. Colour-block your walls with taupe and white and then tie in yellow cushions or throws to enliven your setting.

Accents can enrich your interior in other ways too – create a stand-out feature in your pale bathroom with a yellow vanity. Or make your staircase rail pop by painting it a yellow, or a single door in your home a beautiful buttercup hue. These unexpected elements of yellow have a positive effect, bringing a new energy to an otherwise plain aesthetic. It shakes things up, preventing your interior from being too safe.





Embrace primary colours like this Mondrian-inspired bathroom, echoing your chosen yellow in textiles and other décor accents. The wall is in Resene Eighth Black White with a grid in Resene Blackjack and colour blocks in Resene Jalapeno (red), Resene Aviator (blue) and Resene Galliano (yellow), timber floorboards are in Resene Mid Greywash, the duckmat is in Resene Black White and the shelf is in Resene Blackjack. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton.

Alternatively, if you have rich yellow walls, accent colours such as charcoal, black or rich brown will provide a modern, chic effect. Or bring in earthy terracotta and soft browns for a more grounded feel.

One perfect partner is grey, which helps balance out yellow beautifully. The restrained nature of grey calms down the intensity of yellow, while the cheerful disposition of yellow adds another dimension to grey. The result is a harmonious point between warm and grey. Because of the striking contrast between yellow and grey, this sunny shade is the perfect way to enhance an interior and showcase accents and decorative items against a grey backdrop.

Remember, you can complement your chosen yellow with beautiful blinds or curtains. Plain or patterned, these can be made out of new fabric or with vintage materials, tying in with other textiles within the room for a graphic effect that will add another impressive dimension to the space. A large-scale pattern will bring a wow-factor to the room, while a gentle graphic will ensure the space feels restful and relaxing.





Pops of rosy pink resonate beautifully against varying tones of yellow, whether they be pale or mustard. This background is in Resene Black White with A4 drawdown paint swatches (clockwise from top) in Resene Lipstick, Resene Stinger, Resene Gin Fizz, Resene Double Spanish White, Resene Mellow Yellow, Resene Golden Sand, Resene Laser, Resene Chenin, the vase is in Resene Mellow Yellow and the round ball is in Resene Lipstick. Artwork from Etsy/Artolo, throw is from Citta. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.

Many of us love a bit of pattern in our homes. While it’s easy to apply this to our living rooms and bedrooms with cushions and bedspreads, Resene Wallpaper is another option. If you find a wallpaper in a yellow print, team it with a yellow paint that complements it for a harmonious look. You can paint your shelves and trims in this sunny hue, surrounding your wallpapered walls. Choose a yellow that is a tone-darker and apply it to your dining chairs or a wooden occasion chair in the lounge for a statement.

Also, consider the light levels in the room you’re applying yellow to. If your room receives little natural light, your yellow might appear dirty and not as attractive as you’d initially thought. Spaces that get plenty of afternoon sun will glow with clarity.

If you have a study that you aren’t naturally drawn to, a coat of yellow on the walls, desk and chair can turn it into a stimulating workspace. Bring in accents of tangerine and grass green with painted picture frames, a notice board or bookshelves and you’ll change the way you approach work.

With all of these yellow shades available to choose from, there’s no excuse not to transform your home into an optimistic, lively interior. From mustard to citrus, buttercup to pale, yellow is the ultimate way to brighten up your home. So, bring the sunshine in!

To get more yellow inspiration, see yellow projects from other home decorators at www.habitatbyresene.co.nz/yellow. Then visit your local Resene ColorShop for all the products and advice you need for your decorating projects.



