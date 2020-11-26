But it just makes it clear to me that people do not really know what sorts of blinds or curtains are right for their window and how to select the right look.

At this point I am trying to find a shovel to dig a hole and hide in it!

At least a dozen times during a consultation at a client’s home I've suggested new curtains or blinds- only to have the client say that they have just spent huge amounts on the very ones I am looking at.

Who can help?





A sheer curtain with blinds behind is a popular look right now, particularly if the curtain tracks start up at ceiling height. Photo / Supplied

Curtains and blinds are a big investment – often more than you might expect - but remember that they last a long time and are something that you use every day.

There are multiple curtain and blind companies out there that do a free measure and quote in your home. They get a trade price on a selection of fabrics and have manufacturing companies who can quote, measure and install. The advantage of this is that you do not have to deal with too many people, experts take care of every stage.

If you just need window treatments I recommend going straight to the experts. However the fabric choices that they offer may just be consolidated to some of their best sellers.

If you are after something a bit more unique and higher end then an interior designer will have the time and knowledge to find something more special that ties in with the rest of your home decor.

Before you talk to these professionals make sure you have a clear idea of a timeline, budget and fabric style so they can best meet your expectations. If you have looked at products and done some style research beforehand you will be more likely get an outcome that you truly love.





In bathrooms, opt for blinds that are moisture resistant. Photo / Supplied

Choosing the right curtain or blind application for your windows is the first decision.

In our design practice, we are most commonly specifying a dual solution - roller or electric blinds with a long sheer drape in front. This is both contemporary and functional: the richness of the romantic sheer frames the room and gives it softness. Automation makes controlling light easy, with blinds that can be programmed to block afternoon sun to keep a space cool in the summer, for example.

In other cases, customers prefer a thicker curtain rather than paying for two systems to do one job.

An important thing to remember is that you do not need a window treatment on every single window in your home. In bathrooms, for example, an opaque film over the glass lets in light but keeps the window private.





A moody or dramatic colour makes a room seem cosy at night. Photo / Getty Images

If people really want a blind in the bathroom or kitchen, I recommend a wide width white plantation shutter which also looks elegant. Or a moisture-resistant roller blind is easy to wipe and has hardware that will not rust. I generally steer away from venetian blinds as they are hard to wipe down.

Narrowing down the fabric style for curtains and blinds is a big decision. I suggest you start with the textiles that are currently in your home.

Do you tend to sway towards the natural fibers such as linen and viscose? Or do you prefer something more structured and hardwearing, such as a polyester mix?

When selecting the length of the curtains, hang the curtains right under the ceiling line as opposed to sitting above the window or door line. This will create a long vertical line of sight making your space seem larger than it is.

If you want total blackout – no light bleeding through your material - make sure you make this clear to your designer, as some fabrics are denser than others. Upgrading the the thickness of the backing or lining can help improve blackout qualities.





Automation and pre-programming blinds means you can control sun light and heat remotely, using your phone. Photo / Supplied

Choosing colour or fabric pattern is always the trickiest part as curtains and blinds are going to be around a long time.

For a more intimate feeling at night, explore the moody darker tones. For a more calming sanctuary-feel, or if you don’t want the curtains to standout, then go for the lighter shades that blend harmoniously with the walls during the night, and are less visible when pulled back during the day.

Overall, the choice between blinds or curtains really comes down to what looks best to you, the feeling you want in your décor and the right product for the right application.

Lean on the professionals for their technical expertise as they would have seen thousands of homes and know what has worked for other customers.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



