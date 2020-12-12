She is a fan of using past pieces blended together with comfortable usable furniture.

“Baches are for relaxing, pursuing hobbies and creating fabulous family memories. They are iconic NZ properties, highly valued by owners who generally attempt to retain some originality when redesigning,” Cleland says.

Interior designer Marilyn Cleland keeps these contrasts in mind when decorating baches, predominantly in the Bay of Plenty. Decorating a bach is about achieving an easy, breezy style to make people forget all about their ‘real life’ pressures the moment they walk through the door.

Bach living and bach decorating can be compared to the flip side of our usual lifestyle. It’s the contrast between weekend living and normal day-to-day bustle – the difference between beach attire and corporate clothing.

“Large textured cushions, fringes, tassels in cool beach colours look fabulous with grandad’s old fishing line or surfboard. Comfortable old furniture can be loose covered in deeper toned, more practical upholstery fabrics – think old family chairs dressed in stripes or florals.

“Bleached sisal rugs on the floors, muted-toned linen curtains, deep-toned upholstery colours, old leathers and canvas, window seats and faded lines…all describe a bach to me.”

For interior designer Kathrine McDonald, the Kiwi bach is casual, unpretentious, coastal and the home of simplicity. Pared back décor is a main characteristic of a bach, which makes sense given that it is typically a small and relaxed space, and colour tends to come from the outside rather than the inside. Expertly designed baches feature easy access to the outdoors, with no need to official ‘open them up’ as summer kicks off, but they also need to offer a closed in and cosy ambiance for winter.

McDonald recommends they feature a mix of wood finishes, ceramic tiles, raw concrete – simple finishes that are enduring, easy to clean and incorporate an emphasis on the connection to nature. LED strip lighting fits the parred back bach look.

In lounging areas, go for a neutral colour scheme that emphasises a connection to nature. Consider blue and green tones or sandy hues. Opt for lots of natural textures like sisal rugs, linen window treatments or upholstery. Ply interiors are often seen, selected not only for appearance but for their robust qualities. Keep furniture to a minimum and consider multifunctional pieces such as daybeds, and footstools that incorporate storage. Details like shutters on the windows and ceiling fans are smart inclusions and can definitely up the comfort level.

The need for simple finishings is certainly evident in bach kitchens, with an emphasis on easy-to-clean. White walls and stainless-steel benchtops work well.

A bach bathroom is not a place for drama. Keep the design simple and consider slatted timber for flooring in the wet area – it’s practical and adds a Balinese influence plus adheres to the natural look.

There are generally fewer bathrooms in a bach than a house, so a bathroom has to suit family life and visitors alike, so it pays to keep things parred back. Showers can simply feature a stainless-steel base, but it depends on the desired design and finish. And, an outside shower is highly recommended for washing off the last bits of the beach before coming indoors.

In the bedrooms, light toned walls – perhaps with a contrast of colour on feature walls – adds to the charm and streamlines their serviceability. When selecting fabrics, light-hued and linen keep things fresh and looking cool. There’s the opportunity to add nautical colours and ocean themed touches. Consider the inclusion of heat pumps for air-conditioning in summer and warmth in winter. Ceiling fans are another option for making hot nights more comfortable. Louvred windows are also fantastic for air flow and for security

Carefully planned outdoor living is essential. Given the amount of time spent in this area this is most certainly a place for a healthy budget. Invest in good-sized, comfortable outdoor seating, and a table for dinning alfresco and ensure a permanent and effective sun shelter is in place. Dark paint colours outside can soak in a lot of heat, so use a Resene CoolColour formula of your colour to keep the paint and sub-surface cooler. Consider stretching the budget to include an outdoor fireplace or a pizza oven for entertaining.

When it comes to colour choices, McDonald, who is a fan of neutrals, suggests the inclusion of chalky whites such as Resene Merino. She says she often uses Resene Eighth Rice Cake, which gives warmth without throwing in yellow or green, instead of a stark white.

She finds the soft green of Resene Peace to be fresh and quite tranquil. While Resene Duck Egg Blue tends to be an old favourite, she prefers a crisp blue in a bach such as Resene Wishing Well or deep, dark and dusted Resene Coast.

For those wishing to incorporate a brighter blue, McDonald suggests Resene Endeavour or Resene Moana. Or, for something a little more muted and subtle, Resene Safehaven offers interesting stormy depths well suited to team up with a variety of accent colours. Resene Liberty, a denim blue, is another more muted option.

Cleland’s bedroom suggestion features Resene Triple Black White for the walls; Resene Black White for the ceiling; and Resene Gecko or Resene Twizel for a feature wall to add some toasty warmth and interest.

Boho/beach styling is popular at present and is also an interesting look for a bach renovation, Marilyn says.

Embracing creativity, using strong patterns and eye-catching textiles, is the aim of the boho game. If you’re also a fan of the bright whites and chilled vibe of coastal style, bringing the two looks together can be perfect. White walls and floors allow any boho pieces you collect to really stand out. Suitable whites include, for example, the light and versatile off-white of Resene Merino, Resene Alabaster, Resene Wan White and Resene Sea Fog.

GET THE BACH LOOK: How to decorate your beach home





A blue based tonal colour scheme full of natural textures is ideal for a bach. Wall and floor in Resene Cut Glass, bookcase in Resene Malibu, large table in Resene Aquarius, medium table in Resene Onahau, small table (next to sofa) in Resene Anakiwa and accessories in Resene French Pass, Resene Opal, Resene Frozen, Resene Bismark, Resene Crowdpleaser, Resene Raindance, Resene Meditation, Resene Anakiwa and Resene Malibu.





Resene's wallpaper collection features a cute and contemporary nature-based design that works well with timber furnishings in a casual bath setting. Try it with a wood headboard and trims stained in Resene Colorwood Rock Salt and floors in Resene Earthen.

This content has been created in partnership with Resene.



