COMMENT: Auckland property prices have risen 21% in the 12 months to July 2021, which begs the question, how can buyers still afford to buy houses in New Zealand’s largest city, when the median property value is to $1.127m? Why haven’t almost all buyers exited the market?

In general, most buyers tend to begin looking - somewhat optimistically sometimes - at the top end of what they can afford. It is natural for buyers to want to be in the nicest home they can afford and the banks have several checks in place to make sure that the maximum lending amount they offer isn’t the absolute maximum that buyers can afford. The most obvious example of this is the servicing rate. Banks calculate the mortgage affordability at around 6%-6.5% per annum, much higher than the 2.55% currently on offer.

Buyers who are maxed out on their pre-approved lending and haven’t successfully won an auction or tender, can’t follow the market up in price as it increases. Instead, we find that most buyers adjust their expectations. It may be they only purchase a three-bedroom house instead of a four-bedroom or their ideal section size may go from 500sqm to 400sqm. Fortunately, there are a number of concessions that buyers can make from the state of the landscaping to the quality of kitchens and bathrooms.

But with the price of a typical Auckland house jumping around $200,000 in the last 12 months, how much more income would you need to find to continue to purchase the same sort of house?