Listing agent Cheryl Paine of Ray White, Parnell says, “It’s an absolute pleasure to market a property of this calibre and quality. The home is a study in Michael Fisher’s architectural prowess. Homes like this are rarely presented to the market.”

23 Judges Bay Road has a 2021 RV of $6.8 million and is on the market for sale by negotiation .

Enlisting architect Michael Fisher proved a successful move and produced a contemporary, elevated and rational three-bedroom home in possibly Parnell’s best position.

The design-savvy owners of 23 Judges Bay Road, in Parnell, Auckland, knew precisely what they wanted in a home. Nevertheless, designing that with a slight section to work with posed a challenge.

Says the owner: “With Michael, we set about maxing the possibilities. The tightness of the site meant he had to be incredibly resourceful with the design to get everything in, but the resulting plan is without compromise and doesn’t pinch on size.

“The property has the feel of a much larger home, the flow from the kitchen and family room out to the terrace overlooking the water is comfortable even for large groups, and thanks to the genius internal garden on the lower level, light bounces in from every angle in every space.”

Certainly, there’s a lot nestled into this home. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, and multiple living and entertaining areas met their brief, and some.





The home has unique, one-off features like this solid totara stairs ascending to the main living area. Photo / Supplied

“We were after all the regular requirements of a family home – good entertaining spaces, a pool, double garaging, well sized bedrooms, but with additional one-off features which could not be found elsewhere,” the owner says.



Features such as the solid totara stairs ascending to the home’s main living area, and the rooftop retreat. But perhaps the home’s most appealing element is the union of internationally and locally sourced materials.

The owner explains, “We wanted natural, timeless materials with the timber finishings on the interior and the exterior stone. The same goes for the spiral staircase leading to the outdoor entertaining area and spa on the roof terrace.”







With a small section measuring 506sqm, architect Michael Fisher designed a contemporary three-bedroom home without compromising on design and features. Photo / Supplied





23 Judges Bay Road in Parnell has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, multiple living and entertaining areas, and a double garage. Photo / Supplied

Hinuera stone, native totara and custom-sourced Turkish brickwork present a textured, balanced and relaxed family home, amid its park and sea surrounds – surrounds that are both immediate and spectacular.

Right on Judges Bay and directly over the road from Dove Myer Robinson Park, the property seemingly has it all.



An internal courtyard garden, saltwater pool, rooftop, along with a large entertaining terrace offer more outdoor living than you’d expect from a 506sqm site.

“A spot like this is a rare jewel and it inspired us to create a property that is as unique as its position. The site is compact, but it has great fundamentals.

“It’s elevated so the house gets all-day sun, and the outlook across the reserve to Judges Bay and the Waitemata Harbour beyond is unbelievably restorative, even on a rainy day,” tells the owner.