Next I worked at Crown Lynn Potteries for six months. I thought I was better than that, too. I was then at Firestone Tyres for quite a while and I worked my way up to become the fleet services manager for the biggest fleet in Otahuhu at the time. I grew a lot working there, which was important to me.

I wanted to see life. I was 17, and I’d had a pretty hard childhood in the Cook Islands. My dad was a very strong person and tough on us. I realised later in life that he was our rock, but when I was a teenager, I thought I was hard-done by. I wanted to explore the world and grow, so I came over on my own in 1986. I got a job working in an orchard, which was hard, physical work. After one week I said to the boss, “This reminds me too much of home, I’m better than this,” and I left. I did physical work growing up, I wanted to do something different.

Known as Mr Manukau, South Auckland-based Charlie Brothers is one of Ray White’s most successful salespeople, having been ranked in the top 1% of the company’s agents internationally and top 30 in New Zealand. His stellar career is a far cry from his tough upbringing in Rarotonga, and from the days when he was a broke single dad of five kids.

Q: Did you ever have a plan for what you wanted to do?

Not really, I just knew I wanted to work smarter. I kept exploring different opportunities. From Firestone I became a courier driver and then I was in the trucking business. But then I went through a bad time, I separated from my wife and I ended up being a single dad to five kids, aged 16 to two. I wasn’t working and I was living in overdraft. I was worse than broke.

Q: How did you end up in real estate?

A guy I used to work with when we were courier drivers approached me. His name is Dylan Turner, and he had got into real estate, buying LJ Hooker Manurewa off his father. He always thought I would make a good salesperson, but when he asked me if I was interested I said, “Hell, no.” I didn’t think it was the job for me. He asked me quite a few times and eventually I said, “Okay, I will do it, but since it is commission-based, you are going to have to support me, I’m broke. You’ll have to buy me some suits.” And he did. Dylan was incredible. I got my start thanks to him, and I learned so much.

Q: Did you find your feet quickly in real estate?

No, it took a while. It was hard work, but I was prepared to learn and work to build my foundations in those early years. My biggest supporters were my two oldest girls, who would look after the little ones after school and then again in the evening, when I would go back to the office once they’d gone to bed. They also ironed my shirts for me. They’re good kids.





Brothers: “A lot of people in South Auckland think the only way they’ll ever see a million dollars is if they win Lotto.” Photo / Fiona Goodall

I worked long hours – I still do – but things really started to take off a couple of years after I started in 2010, when I realised the key to success in real estate is connecting with people. Being Polynesian, I am pretty good at that. I’ve always found it easy to be open and talk naturally to people. I decided to build a relationship with every single person I met. The taxi driver, the guy in the shop, the rubbish truck guy – everybody. I would stop and talk to people and give out my business card and I got to know a lot of people.

I still make it part of every day, to connect with people.

Q: Is that the secret of your success?

Definitely. It’s all about the relationships, and also about wanting to help people. I have also been so lucky to have had great mentors. First, it was Dylan, then in 2018 I went to Ray White Manukau and the owner there, Adam Thompson, has helped me to take things to the next level. He has been amazing. He and his business partner Tom Rawson have played a key part in my growth, and I have learned so much.

The other thing that is so important is support. First it was my girls, and now it is my partner Tayla. She was my PA before we had our two kids – I have now got seven children, aged from 28 to nearly one – and her support has been huge. I always tell people, you have to get things right at home first. That helps with your career.

Q: What do you love about your job?

The people. I never get bored of meeting people, I still have the excitement of a kid at Christmas. I love the relationships I have been able to make, and seeing the reactions when someone’s house sells, especially when they get really good money. A lot of people in South Auckland think the only way they’ll ever see a million dollars is if they win Lotto. When you help them to become millionaires from selling their properties, that is amazing. I love being able to help them.

A while ago I sold a couple of properties next to each other in Mangere owned by the same family. They got $3,050,000. Seeing them come away with $3m was wonderful.

Working in South Auckland is just the best thing. I didn’t grow up here, but it made me. I picked up the nickname Mr Manukau years back and it stuck. I am proud of that.

I also love the chance to help other agents who are starting out. I am always happy to give advice and to help out with training.

Q: What do you do outside real estate?

I don’t have hobbies because work takes up a lot of my time and when I am not working I want to be with my family. They grow up so fast.

I used to play league, touch and tag, and I coached league, and also some tag teams to play in the World Cup, but unfortunately I don’t have time these days for sport.

One thing I do always find time for is self-development. I am big into that. I listen to motivational speakers like Jim Rohn, Simon Sinek and Tony Robbins probably every day. They’re often on speaker in the house as part of the morning wake-up routine. And I attend almost 100% of our company training sessions, regardless of whether I have done them before. I am always looking for ways to improve myself. I want to keep on growing.



