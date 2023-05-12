She said 73 groups had inspected the property and three parties presented offers. “Many properties in Mount Eden and Epsom aren't achieving their CVs, or nowhere near to be honest. This property easily achieved its CV range.”

Bayleys agent Lorraine Young, who brokered the deal, was unable to comment on the price, but said the property’s sale was a standout in the area.

The spectacular home on Rahiri Road, in Mount Eden, which had a 2021 CV of $5m, had attracted a strong level of interest when it hit the market at the start of the year.

A four-bedroom home luxury home built on a patch of Auckland land bought for just over half a million dollars 26 years ago has recently sold for $5 million, OneRoof can reveal.

Young said that was a nod to the quality of the property. “The quality of the build was faultless.”

OneRoof records show the house sold for $5m.

The vendor told OneRoof earlier this year that his late wife was the one who, in the mid-1990s, found the 766sqm double grammar school zone north-facing site, which boasted panoramic views of the city and Sky Tower.



The couple removed the cottage that was on the land and began the lengthy process of designing a masonry villa inspired by their travels in Europe.

They had wanted to emulate the solidity and beautiful detailing of the houses they’d admired abroad, and, together with Brown-Day Architects, they created a substantial, solid concrete home with a character barrel-tiled roof.





Entry to the house is through an elegant portico entrance before arriving at the graceful living and dining space. Photo / Supplied





The property is enclosed by professionally-landscaped formal gardens with elegant clipped hedges and conical trees. Photo / Supplied

“We planned it for years. We wanted a solid house with beautiful detailing and started with our marvellous builder in 2000, finishing in 2002,” the owner said.

The brief to the architect and builder delivered shutters throughout the entire home, superb timber joinery, solid oak floors, over-height internal doors of timber and bevelled glass, and a Creazione kitchen imported from Italy.

Young told OneRoof this week: “You don’t get solid oak flooring anymore, it’s all veneer, but the solid oak flooring was 19mm thick and the timber floors also had underfloor heating beneath the timber floors so that’s quite special – really special.”





Bifold doors from the living and dining space open out to covered decks that showcase the city views. Photo / Supplied

She said the new owners loved the house being at the end of a cul de sac and the stunning views “all over Auckland”.

An analysis of settled sales in Auckland shows a crunch at the top end of the market. In the first four months of April 2023, there have been 13 sales of $5m and above, and while more big ticket sales have yet settle, the number is well down on the 85 $5m-plus Auckland sales in the first four months of 2022.

Last year’s highest sale price in Mount Eden was $5.6m for a luxury villa on Ashton Road.

