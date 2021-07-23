Bayleys agent Jenny Kek, who marketed the property, said the vendor, a dentist, didn’t want the sale sign to be placed on his lawn as he wanted privacy while practising dentistry.

The five-bedroom house on Highland Park Drive, in Highland Park, sits on 771sqm and had a 2017 CV of just $1.275m.

A South Auckland home where the vendor refused to put up a “for sale” sign on his lawn had a $2 million offer after only a week on the market, and eventually sold under the hammer for $2.39m.

He had lived upstairs and worked downstairs for the last 28 years, Kek said.

The house attracted a pre-auction offer of $2m seven days after it hit the market, with seven active bidders, all developers, battling it out at the auction on Tuesday.

Under the Unitary Plan, the site is zoned for terrace housing and apartment building.

“They (buyers) have done their homework and something must have clicked. The most important thing was the land and that’s why there were so many bidders,” Kek said.

The vendor, who had purchased the property for $120,000, was impressed by the fact that the property sold for more than $1m above its CV. “He was a little bit emotional on the day,” Kek said.





A modern home on Point View Drive, East Tamaki Heights, sold for $2.24m under the hammer. Photo / Supplied

Another property with attractive zoning in nearby East Tamaki also fetched top dollar but this time the bidders were upsizers, not developers.

Bidding on the Point View Drive home started at $1.7m, and it was on the market at $2m with dozens of bids flooding in from five active, strong bidders.

The property was eventually sold for $2.24m, with all the bidders existing residents in the area looking to upsize.

Marketed by Barfoot & Thompson agents Sandy Wang and Chris Zhang, the modern five-bedroom home sits on a 750sqm freehold site zoned for mixed housing suburban, however the buyers are planning to live in it as is.

The property had hot auction action due to its location on popular Point View Drive as well as being well-presented and maintained, Wang said.

“The campaign was running for four and not [the] usual three weeks, as I believe the market is a lot less strong and we gained two extra bidders from that,” she said.

The five-bedroom and three-bathroom home is in the school zone for Willowbank School, Somerville Intermediate School and Botany Downs Secondary College.



