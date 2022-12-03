Those views had also provided inspiration for both her and Steeds who spend a lot of time holed up in their own dedicated studies in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

Palmer told OneRoof she fell in love with the home’s “phenomenal” panoramic views when house hunting six years ago and it’s those sweeping views across Lyall Bay that stretch from the inner harbour to Pencarrow Head that she will miss the most.

Short story writer Bernard Steeds, who was recently crowned winner of the Sunday Star-Times short story competition, and children’s story author Rebekah Palmer are switching their city pad at 25 View Road, in Houghton Bay , for a lifestyle block near Otaki.

The home of two Wellington authors who spent hours in their respective studies penning literary works with the inspirational sea views in the background is for sale.

“Bernie certainly wrote the winning short story from the Sunday Star-Times in his study that looks out onto the harbour.”





Rebekah Palmer in 2007 reads one of her Champ the Chopper books to her daughter, Ursula. Photo / Tim Hales

While Palmer’s popular children’s book series Champ the Chopper were written in the previous house when their children were younger, Palmer has recently finished penning a new children’s story book inspired by a friend’s painting of a bear, and is now looking for a publisher.

The house had been a great family home, she said, with their children enjoying having parties in the spa on the deck as teenagers.

But with their children now flatting, the couple has decided to relocate to their lifestyle property north of Otaki.

“The other property is surrounded by trees and birds so that’s quite a different feel to it which is also interesting.”





The inspirational view from the authors’ home. Photo / Supplied

In 2008, the small 1900s cottage underwent a major transformation and was extended and renovated to turn it into a modern home complete with insulation, double glazing and underfloor heating and a large open-plan living and dining area.

However, despite being brought firmly into the 21st century, there are still glimpses of its heritage with the bullnose veranda overlooking the spa area.

Another quirky touch is a door off an old navy frigate, which still has the sign on the front of it telling those who enter to take anti-static precautions, linking the main house to the double internal garage.

“It’s kind of cool. It’s like going into your own kind of panic room,” Palmer said.

“I’m not quite sure what that (sign) means, but I always feel like when I step through, I should be rubbing my hair or something.”

Ray White Wellington listing agent Ben Atwill said modern executive family homes on the south coast are uncommon as the majority of homes are bungalows and villas.

“It’s 260sqm on 327sqm of land so it’s more decking and entertainment space more than mowing lawns on a Sunday kind of scenario.”

The internal double garage with three off-street carparking is also a real selling point, he said, because trying to find a park on the street could sometimes be a nightmare.



