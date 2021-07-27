OneRoof reported last November that it had sold, but the sale price has remained confidential until now.

The house was sold by rich lister Sharon Hunter and former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell , who had first brought it to market in 2016.

The Rawene Avenue, in Westmere, property is one of New Zealand's most striking houses - a concrete, cedar and steel structure perched on the edge of the water - and was home to Statham while he filmed the blockbuster killer shark pic The Meg in Auckland in 2016.

A luxury Auckland house once rented by Hollywood action star Jason Statham and his partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has sold for $17.68 million, OneRoof can disclose.

The property had been marketed for sale by Bayleys Remuera sales agent Sarah Liu and has a 2017 CV of $12.75 million. It has everything a rich-lister and Hollywood star could want, including a home theatre, a sound-insulated music room.

Completed in 2011, the property was the result of nearly five year’s work by Powell and Hunter, their designers and builders. They secured two side-by-side sections on the tightly held street between Herne Bay and Westmere to create a 1978sqm site and then briefed Ponting Fitzgerald Architects for a house that connected land to the sea.





20 Rawene Avenue combines rough-shuttered concrete, fine steel and timber. Photo / Ted Baghurst





The view from one of the bedrooms. Photo / Supplied

Ponds that start at the front of the house connect all the way to the sea, weaving inside and outside the house, finishing at the 17m infinity pool that hovers over the water.

Ponting used concrete cast in rough cedar for the walls, fine steel joinery for the windows and crafted cedar for the ceilings and finishes.

“Concrete earths the house. Then the cedar forms wrap and define the spaces to be playful. The sun plays off the concrete walls,” Ponting said in a video promoting the house.





The house has a stunning infinity pool. Photo / Supplied

During his stint in Auckland, Statham was frequently spotted around the neighbourhood, even stopping to pose for selfies with stunned locals and fans.

One female staff member told the New Zealand Herald at the time: "Because he was wearing a beanie no one recognised him at first. He is always really nice and chatty and I think a few of the girls wouldn't mind his phone number, never mind a selfie."



Statham, 53, who also starred in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Transporter and the Fast and Furious franchise, was also spotted at Piha with Huntington-Whiteley during his stay.





Statham out on the streets of Auckland during his stay in 2016. Photo / Doug Sherring

The couple started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016 before having a baby together in 2017.

The Rawene Avenue home has had other famous visitors, including Prince Albert of Monaco, and has been used as a venue for high-profile functions.



