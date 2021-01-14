Fairweathers is a well-established cafe, bar, restaurant, night club, and catering business offering a breakfast menu and homemade baking from their fresh cabinet display, along with an all day traditional pub menu and an exclusive dine-in restaurant in the evenings.

"This is for people who want to soak up the sun in beautiful Blenheim, the centre of the Marlborough wine region, and bring in some serious cash,” he says.

The historic bar and restaurant Fairweathers on Scott is being brought to the market for the first time by ABC Business Sales’ Rick Warren.

“It is well presented and has been well supported by the locals since it was first built 12 years ago.”

Food and beverage sales from the restaurant and bar gross over $2.5 million. The three strong revenue streams – food and beverage sales, the gaming room, and the outside catering and function business - generate an EBITA close to $435,000 per annum, Warren says.

“If you’re looking for a change in lifestyle, here is a highly profitable business in the heart of the Marlborough wine and agricultural region. With three main income streams, these types of freehold going concerns rarely become available” says Warren.

Fairweathers’ gaming business, operated through the Lion Foundation, is of the top nine machine sites in the South Island. It banks more than $1.2 million annually, returning close to $200,000.

The catering business, operated from the main site on Scott Street, accounts for a large portion of its revenue with income of $520,000 last year. It has grown consistently, and a new catering kitchen was built at Sutherland Terrace in 2014. Over the grape harvest, the catering kitchen prepares 8,500 meals in four weeks, grossing over $140,000.

Fairweathers’ extensive refurbishment over the last three years, included replacing most of the televisions and all of the heat pumps. The business is currently run by one owner, supported by 12 full-time and six casual part-time staff.

“If you’re looking for a lifestyle change and looking to run one of the country’s most-loved establishments, this is the perfect business opportunity for you. Enjoy limited hours whilst earning great returns,” says Warren.

Contact: Rick Warren, ABC, 022 351 6772



