Bayleys agent Gary Wallace, who also listed the mortgagee sale in 2020, said in his new marketing that the five-bedroom home had been renovated in 2005, captures the sun and comes with an outdoor pool.

Back then buyers were unable to see inside the property, but this time around they will be able to tour the home in person.

A multi-million-dollar arts and craft mansion is to be auctioned later this month under order of the High Court.

Listing photos on OneRoof show the house is somewhat dated and that the rooms have been emptied of furniture. The double grammar zone property has a CV of $4.1m and according to OneRoof records last changed hands in 2003 for $760,000.

Read more:

- Seller pockets $2.6m after giving up on dream of Grand Designs-style home

- Young family picks up $1 reserve home for $660,000



- 'I've got $15m to invest - find me someone in trouble'



OneRoof understands the property has been at the centre of a long-running legal dispute.



While the mortgagee auction in 2020 did not go ahead, the receivership sale ordered by the High Court last month states that 23 Orakei Road will go under the hammer on September 20.

The listing for the property on OneRoof states: "Under order of the High Court, this property must be sold."

OneRoof understands the parties involved in the abandoned mortgagee sale are tied to the court-ordered sale this month.





This time around buyers will be able to see inside the house. Photo / Supplied

Back in 2020, Wallace told OneRoof he had been denied entry to the property after he was appointed the listing by Bayleys’ mortgagee division. "We’ve been denied access so I’ve never even been on the property," he said.



Buyers were encouraged to do their own due diligence as best they could. “You can stand on the street and look at the house but what you see is what you get, because that’s all I’ve been able to do.”

While court-ordered sales are rare in Auckland, one did make the headlines in March this year. A four-bedroom townhouse on Hill Street, in Onehunga, that was offered up for auction as a result of a high court ruling, sold under the hammer for $70,000 - less than a tenth of its 2021 CV.

- 23 Orakei Road, in Remuera, Auckland, goes to auction on September 20





