“I asked her to do an exercise I do with all my clients, asking questions that will help me come up with the perfect plan, and Heather’s answers gave me a lot of helpful insight to work with,” says Hayley.

In and around lockdowns, our award-winning interior designer Hayley-Anne Brown, founder of Lou Brown design, has been weaving her magic once more, this time at the Palmerston North home of Heather Dixon, who hopes that the first property she’s ever owned will be her forever home. Hayley is tasked with helping reduce clutter in a spare bedroom where Heather likes to relax and read.

Read below all about our second stage of Heather's room makeover and get a sneak peek at our final room reveal.

Award-winning Hayley Brown, of Lou Brown Design, has designed a complete Guthrie Bowron makeover for a Hits fan who despairs of her cluttered spare room.

“She’s had an interesting life and travelled widely, but her heart is firmly in New Zealand where she loves the great outdoors and being with nature.

“I could see how frustrated she felt at having such a cluttered room, so I set out to achieve the exact opposite, with a scheme that is cool, tranquil and uncomplicated.”

Having gathered a wide range of samples, Hayley says that the overall theme will have an airy, light, coastal vibe including lots of natural elements.

Guthrie Bowron samples of products. Photo / Leon Rose.

“Every room needs a few touches of black to add contrast, so that’s been factored into my plan for Heather too.

“I’ve suggested gentle powdery blue shade for the walls, and a wallpaper with a pattern that evokes memories of the flora Heather loves to see on her bushwalks.

Hayley believes that many decorators don’t let upper levels work hard enough and she often uses clever – and a little unexpected – window treatments to draw the eye upwards.

Conscious of the fact that Heather likes to enjoy a cup of tea and a book in this favourite sunny spot, Hayley is suggesting extra-high double tracks, so the light is filtered through sheer curtains during the day, while at night the lining on the back track can be pulled over, making the room dark for sleep.

Heather looking at Guthrie Bowron wallpaper samples. Photo / Mark Coote.

“I’m also proposing a Roman blind, installed high above the French doors that lead to Heather’s deck, because it can be pulled right up and doesn’t take too much space,” Hayley says.

“This also allows room for more storage – perhaps as drawers, or a free-standing wardrobe, to be placed along this wall.”

In the corner, next to the doors, she plans to include a comfortable chair where Heather can relax and read, plus a little side table for her teacup.

Having created such beautiful bones, Hayley’s next task lies in choosing appropriate accessories, and her vision includes some of Heather’s own treasures.

She’s also tasked Heather, a keen bargain hunter, with finding a wooden bedside table in a local charity shop.

Meanwhile, Hayley’s confident that she will be able to source a suitable lamp in a classic, timeless style.

She plans to share useful tips for adding height and volume when styling a bed.

Click on the symbols to uncover product details:





“I’ll be creating a luxury 5-star hotel sort of feel and will show how different size pillows and cushions can be used most effectively.

When Heather first saw Hayley’s plans on a lifelike 3D visual board, with 3D imagery to show how the room will look, she was simply blown away.

“It was one of the best reactions I’ve ever seen from a client!” laughs the designer.

With work currently taking place, Heather can’t wait for the big reveal in a few weeks’ time.

“She’s really, really excited,” Hayley says.

As always, Hayley has enjoyed having access to the huge range of furnishings, flooring, paint and wallpaper at Guthrie Bowron.

Next time, we’ll be revealing the finished room - which promises to be simply sensational - and we’ll also share Heather’s reaction to her completed dream makeover.

