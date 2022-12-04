1. It’s taken some time, but the banks are now reacting

The banks are finally starting to push up retail interest rates, following the 0.75 percentage point hike in the Official Cash Rate almost two weeks ago and the Reserve Bank’s concerning economic outlook for 2023. ANZ was the first to raise rates in the middle of last week. This isn’t so much a reaction to the latest OCR decision itself; indeed, that was already “priced in”. The latest rate moves are actually more about the prospect of a “higher for longer” OCR next year. Also note that rates are moving on both sides of the equation, more expensive to borrow, but also better returns on term deposits – which will tend to raise the incentive to put money in the bank and reduce the incentive to buy investment property.

2. Don’t interpret smaller house price falls as the end of the downturn

The latest CoreLogic House Price Index showed a further monthly drop of 0.6% in average property values in November, the eighth fall in a row, taking the total decline to date to more than 8% (or about $85,000). Some may pick up on the latest drop being the smallest of the downturn so far and interpret that as the “beginning of the end”. A couple of months ago that may well have been a sensible view to take. But with inflation proving much more stubborn than expected and the OCR potentially going all the way to 5.5% – nudging one-year fixed mortgage rates as high as 7.5% – this downturn in property values may actually be only about halfway through. The prospects for the labour market in 2023 remain vital to the property outlook.