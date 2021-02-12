“Palmers enjoys a high brand awareness due to its 50 years in the market and continued innovation in gardening retail. Customers can be assured of quality, value, excellent customer service and inspirational garden ideas.”

With its long history, Palmers is one of New Zealand’s largest garden retailers with 12 North Island stores. It is an iconic franchised chain, instantly recognizable to most New Zealanders.

“If someone has a passion for plants and great coffee, this would be the dream business opportunity and lifestyle change,” Dunn says.

ABC Business Sales Greg Dunn and Geoff Pridham are excited to bring Palmers and Café Botannix in beautiful New Plymouth to market.

The New Plymouth store has high visibility on the main State Highway 3, reported to have 35,000 traffic movements per day. Ample free parking and an outdoor undercover shopping area make the site an all-weather, all year-round destination.

This Palmers franchise is marketed as a destination shopping, eating and inspiration store. Café Botannix and the general merchandise attract a wider range of non-gardening customers and encourage shoppers to stay longer and spend more. Customers must walk through the main shop and garden centre to get to the café. The attractive café makes the most of its unique garden setting, offering menu and cabinet food, beverages and its own Café Botannix blend from the NZ Coffee Company.

Franchisor support and training is available for both Palmers and Café Botannix brands. The business has shown strong year on year growth in sales volume/turnover and Paymark data shows an increase in market share.

“This business has excelled under Covid, revenue is strong and remains high. The owners have a fantastic long-term team in place and a secure New Zealand supply chain. The majority of their products are grown and produced for Palmers right here in fabulous Aotearoa,” says Pridham.

“It could be owned and managed in a variety of formats. You may want to own and manage both the Palmers Garden Centre and Botannix Café, or operate the garden centre and sell the Botannix café as a going concern. Or sell the garden centre and run the café.”

Growth opportunities for the centre include bulk landscaping supplies, an in-store florist, or adding a landscape design and installation service. Additional opportunities for the café include outside catering, increased operating hours or obtaining an on-license for the sale of alcohol.

“This opportunity would suit a couple or family team. New owners won’t be alone as Palmers has extensive knowledge and will help operators succeed through their excellent franchisee support.

“So, if for people with a passion for gardening and hospitality, this is an opportunity they do not want to pass on,” says Pridham.

Contact: Greg Dunn, ABC Business Sales, 027 293 0377; Geoff Pridham 027 495 3413



