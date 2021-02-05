A freehold site with endless options in one of Auckland’s most sought-after city fringe locations is on the market for sale.



5 Waima Street is placed on a corner site with two street frontages within the affluent suburb of Grey Lynn. The 1970s warehouse offers immediate opportunity has since been repurposed to a character office space offering a total floor area of 573.5sqm that includes a mezzanine.

The 685sqm freehold site is a rectangular shaped parcel with frontage to Waima Street of approximately 20.45 metres and extending back in depth of 33.558 metres along Monmouth Street. In contour, the site has a cross fall in a southerly direction, allowing an outlook over and towards Mount Eden.

The building has been owned and occupied by single tenant Flux Animation Studio since 2005, a company that is seeking a new premises to align with their evolving business model. A short-term leaseback or longer settlement is available, opening options for a new space, a new owner, and indeed a new occupant/s.