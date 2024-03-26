With an immediate and striking street presence, the solid concrete home offers an alternative to the standard Grey Lynn fare. And now that the couple have relished modern living in a home untouched, and as it was planned to be, they are unlikely to endure villa living again.

Having rented the home for six months before they searched for a home to buy, the pair quickly realised nothing compared to their current address. After negotiations with the owner, who had formerly not intended to sell, the couple secured the Jack McKinney-designed home they say they have been immensely proud of ever since.

Bryan and Hiria knew first-hand the advantages of living at 34 Schofield Street, in Auckland's Grey Lynn, far before they owned the property.

“When you’re in a home that has been designed and planned with thought, one that hasn’t been altered, it shows when you’re living in it,” says Bryan.

The home is defined by liberal spaces and superior design married with a sought-after pedigree of materials and fixtures. It's no wonder the couple did not want to leave.

The home is defined by liberal spaces and superior design married with a sought-after pedigree of materials and fixtures. It’s no wonder the couple did not want to leave.





The 287sqm residence has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage on a 535sqm section with a swimming pool. Photo / Supplied





The master bedroom is a light-filled haven with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite. Photo / Supplied

On approach you’re instantly struck by the building, enveloped by immaculate landscaping, and fronted by an ultra-convenient two-car garage. Once inside, the intelligence of its design becomes more apparent.

“The most immediate impression of the house is the warm light, there’s glass everywhere. And the indoor-outdoor flow is throughout the home,” describes Bryan.

The central living area includes a generous kitchen space, equipped with Gaggenau appliances, and supplemented with an equally equipped scullery. Walnut-hued walls and cabinetry, along with solid chevron timber flooring contrast with the home’s concrete elements to striking effect.

Floor to ceiling ranch sliders reveal the external form of the home and lead onto an ideal entertaining area, overlooking the saltwater pool and manicured surrounds.

On the same floor, the home’s primary bedroom shares a similar outlook. Also afforded floor to ceiling glass sliders, it is a light-filled haven provided with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite.





The lounge and private garden upstairs. Photo / Supplied

The second bedroom is located on the same floor, providing an ideal space for guests. Two further bedrooms upstairs are assigned to the space with a bathroom, lounge area and a study nook.

The floor extends onto a balcony with views of Sky Tower and a private garden. It’s been ideal for the couple’s 16-year-old who has claimed the space, elevating him to “seventh heaven”, jests Bryan.

The 535sqm property is a generous site in the coveted neighbourhood. But the family say it has been invaluable having an additional 10 acres of Grey Lynn Park a mere stone’s throw away.

The property is being marketed by Bayleys agent Cristina Casares who says, “It’s quite refreshing to see something different in Grey Lynn. The architect has thought about every aspect to present a bold home that is like a work of art in itself.”

- 34 Schofield Street in Grey Lynn, Auckland, goes to auction on April 10



