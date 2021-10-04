The couple, whose efforts to bring the Victorian Stables back to life featured in an episode of Grand Designs NZ in 2018, announced they were selling in a post on Facebook.

Britten Stables was lovingly restored by Britten's daughter Isabelle Weston and her husband Tim after the property was damaged in the Christchurch earthquake.

The Christchurch house that once belonged to renowned Kiwi inventor John Britten is for sale .

“We have made the difficult and emotional decision to put The Stables on the market,” said the statement on the Britten Stables Facebook page.

“We know this incredibly special place will continue to bring magic to another family’s life. We are looking forward to spending more time with our kids and kicking off our next adventure, whatever that may be."





Isabelle Weston shows Grand Designs NZ host Chris Moller around the stables. Photo / TV3

The post said that in the meantime the business would continue "as usual, and we look forward to welcoming guests for events and accommodation".

The property, at 48 Matai Street West, in Fendalton, is being marketed for sale by Harcourts agent Alison Aitken by way of deadline treaty, closing November 4.

In the listing on OneRoof, Aitken highlights the house's history and its "visionary design".

"John Britten crafted 10 of his legendary Britten motorcycles, but just one dream home. Due to the home's beauty, rarity and rich history, we anticipate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is certain to attract considerable interest," she says.





The property is run as an accommodation business. Photo / Supplied





The centrepiece of the property is its spectacular glass conservatory. Photo / Supplied

The property, which has a 2019 RV of $3.84m, was bought by Britten in the late 1970s. The motorcycle designer died in 1995, and his house was left un-inhabitable after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Isabelle and Tim Weston chronicled the long restoration in the TV show Grand Designs NZ. Their build was ambitious, aiming not only to bring the home back to life but to also update it, with a new garage that doubles as a studio apartment.





The Stables was damaged in the Christchurch quake but lovingly restored. Photo / Supplied

The episode shows them thwarted by the discovery of asbestos, miscommunications and setbacks, with their initial $2m budget ballooning as complications continue. Miraculously, they pulled it off - and the results are dazzling.

"It looks absolutely stunning," said host Chris Moller. "I can see Tim and Isabelle's bold, modern influence here. The sitting room ... truly embodies John's wonderfully unconventional style."

The house features many nods to Britten's legacy, including one of his beloved motorbikes, which lives in the sitting room.

At the start of the build, Isabelle's sister Jessica commented on how the home is the beating heart of Britten's memory. "It's a really full-on experience," she says in the Grand Designs episode. "For me, coming in here, it's so many emotions, because it's all the memories that it used to be and all of the hopes of what it can be. It's like a flood gate of memories."



