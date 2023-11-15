The pair sold the property at 37 Bluff Lane in 2018 for $2.141 million and now it’s back on the market, with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Ben Terry handling the listing.

The “Turret House” was memorably featured on Grand Designs New Zealand in 2017, with the previous owners, Jamie and Melissa McMurtrie, spending a year putting the house back together and bringing it up scratch.

A Queen Anne-style villa that was rescued from the rubble of the Christchurch earthquakes and transported more than 400km to Queenstown-Lakes is up for grabs .

- Pamela Anderson's Auckland party house for sale

- Sir John Key's former beach house up for grabs



- Block stars lose money on toughest reno project ... but they're still happy



The five-bedroom 400sqm home sits on one hectare in Gibbston Valley and has a 2021 RV of $2.82m.



The McMurtries made the tough decision to give up their grand 19th century home after having their second child. They faced huge challenges bringing their property dreams to life, including transporting the house in pieces through some narrow twisty roads.

They also struggled to get council consents over the height of the roof and turret, with the couple having to lower both to get approval.





Jamie and Melissa McMurtrie with Grand Designs host Chris Moller in front of the renovated villa. Photo / Three





Inside the Queen Anne villa that was rescued from the Christchurch rubble. Photo / Supplied

Terry’s listing for the home highlights its beautifully-restored features. “The house retains a huge amount of the original detail including the beautiful Carrera ceilings, wooden paneling, fireplace, mosaic tiles, native timber flooring and the grand staircase,” the listing ad on OneRoof said.

“With impressive stud height throughout, the four double bedrooms have a real sense of space and light including the master with its very own en-suite, walk-in wardrobe and bespoke turret. The property enjoys two additional period style bathrooms.”

Terry said the vendors didn't know the villa had been on Grand Designs when they bought it in 2018.

"They were just in town and wanted a holiday house here. The saw the house, fell in love with it and two months later they were living in Gibbston Valley," he told OneRoof.

The couple turned a one-bedroom cottage next to the main residence into a AirBnB escape.

"It's remarkable, the cottage is a triumph. You sit on that deck with views of Nevis Bluff. It's one of the world's special places," he said, adding that despite its untouched surroundings, the property is just 15 minutes from the airport.

Terry said that enquiry overnight has already been remarkable, and he is already getting good engagement from international buyers through the Sotheby's office network.

It is the third Grand Designs home to come up for sale this year.







30 McLeods Road, in Sefton, Waimakariri, is still on the market for sale. Photo / Supplied





The Grand Designs house made from seven containers on Waiheke Island was pulled from the market earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

Bella Castello, a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, made a star appearance on Grand Designs NZ last year, and is for sale by way of deadline treaty, closing December 13.



It is the fourth time that the “post-modern castle” has been listed, with previous attempts over the last 12 months failing to get a buyer at the desired price.

Another home that featured on last year’s season of Grand Designs has also struggled to sell. London builder Tony Hodge’s house of cedar and steel wrapped around seven containers was due to go to auction earlier this month but the sale was cancelled at the last minute.

The two-bedroom Waiheke Island property, which is nestled in the bush, hit the market in August but the auction was pushed back several times before being abandoned altogether.

- 37 Bluff Lane, Gibbston, Queenstown, is on the market by way of deadline sale, closing December 20



