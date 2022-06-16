“Believe it or not, Steve found it, he likes to keep an eye out for interesting real estate,” Bridget told OneRoof.

Owners Steve and Bridget Varney bought the space in mid-2017 for a reported $2.5m and then spent another $3.5m on the build . Part of the Heritage Hotel, had been used since the 1990s for glittering balls and parties, and for five years as headquarters for All Black squads, as well as home to America’s Cup teams.

The construction of the 540sqm steel and brick New York-style loft apartment, carefully placed into the historical structure at 35 Hobson Street, launched the 2020 season of hit TV show .

A penthouse that was built in the former heritage tearooms of Auckland’s Farmers department store and featured in the TV show Grand Designs NZ is on the market for sale .

“He didn’t want to do it, but I walked up those stairs and just knew. Design is just a passion of mine. We’d spent 13 years doing up the burnt-out house of [property developer] Mark Lyon, I’ve done a Miami Vice house and a Victorian one in Mountain Road.”





Bridget and Steve Varney spent 12 months planning and 18 months building their apartment. Photo / Supplied

The hotel’s lease on the space expired in late 2018 so the couple put that time to good use working with interior architect Siavash Momeny, who had earlier designed their company’s offices in Mount Wellington.

The strict heritage requirements were a challenge.

“There was resource consent for four apartments in there and Stevie said we could make money if we did that, but I said no," Bridget said.

“It was all about the magic of the roof, so I wanted the contrast of a New York-style loft,” Varney said. Brick walls – not a veneer – and the exposed steel structure along with modern steel framed glass walls and doors do that job.

“Sia and I both had the same passion, he’s a lovely, lovely man."





The penthouse apartment has two balconies and views across the city, harbour and to the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / Supplied

Design and consenting alone took 12 months, the building time blew out from six months to 18 months as 18 tonnes of steel were used to create the standalone insertion to house the bedrooms, office and some living spaces – closely watched by Auckland Council.

“At one point we were homeless, living in AirBnBs, all our stuff in storage,” Bridget said.

“I watched Grand Designs again last night, it was the first time since it aired. I got quite melancholy about putting it on the market.





The huge living space has a balcony and glass-enclosed winter room. Photo / Supplied

“My mum used to say to me ‘you don’t make life easy’, it takes a lot out of you,” Bridget said.

Consents for the Heritage B classified space meant that none of the new building could touch the walls or the ornate plaster ceiling of the 1930s Roy Lippincott-designed room. Historic features the Varneys didn’t re-use, such as some of the original light fixtures, are carefully kept in storage as they must stay with the building. In theory, the steel insertions craned into the seventh floor could be removed and the space returned to its original state.





The kitchen was designed in two parts to have views to both east and west. Photo / Supplied

The new insertion contains four bedrooms on the lower level – three of them for the couple’s grown kids, now 29, 27 and 25, who visit but never lived there – each with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes. There’s a large family living area that faces west to the sunsets and views of the Waitakere Ranges, and, above, a glass-wrapped loft space for Steve’s man cave on one half, offices for the couple in the other.

That upper floor, reached by a striking steel spiral staircase, affords up-close views of the signature ceilings.





The bathroom in the principal master suite. Photo / Supplied

The eastern side of the lower floor is dedicated to an enormous master suite, with a walk-in wardrobe the size of an average bedroom, an ensuite with a tub that has views of the city and harbour and a balcony to take in the sunrises.

But the massive scale of the original ceiling is most obvious in the double-height open plan living room and kitchen. Designed around a large-scale concrete dining table that Varney had made for their former house, the 11m x 4m space has a wet bar and a glass enclosed winter room that opens to the balcony for city views.

Varney said shopping for furniture that didn’t get lost in the huge space was a challenge.





The upper floor man cave has a pool table and adjoining offices. Photo / Supplied

Two steps up is the 68sqm kitchen, designed in two blocks of black stone and joinery, a tidy one on display, one for family mess hidden around the back.

“We’ve entertained here lots, the dining table fits 14, everyone’s cooking in the kitchen.

“I lived here through lockdowns. I could get up and watch the sunrises, then watch the sunsets from the kitchen, the lights on the Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower at night.

“It’s a magical place to live,” she said, adding that the Heritage staff have helped make living in the vast space feel like home. The apartment comes with use of the hotel’s two pools, two gyms, a tennis court, and sauna – and room service.





Three guest bedrooms open to a second living room. Photo / Supplied

Bayleys agent Vicki Wallace, who is marketing the property with Gary Wallace, said apartment 635 is “an incredible piece of history.

“You’re getting this astounding volume and space, along with the character and a piece of history. Compared to the luxury new-build apartments selling around the city, this is incredible value.

“Somebody could create an amazing creative space for a live/work life or events. There’s nothing else like it,” she said.





The open-plan living room includes a bar area and 14-seater dining table. Photo / Supplied

Despite saying “never again”, Varney, having also sold the family beach house at Hahei, now has plans for another grand project in the Coromandel beach town.

“Steve said this was my vision, but we have to give him the credit too. We thought this was our forever home, but onwards – and never say never,” she added.

635/35 Hobson Street, in Auckland Central, Auckland, has set sale date, closing on July 6.