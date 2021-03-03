Barfoot and Thompson agent Leila MacDonald, who brokered the deal with her son David, said that the listing went on February 19 and the sale was signed on the following Friday.

The five-bedroom home at 144 Orakei Road, in Remuera, Auckland, was sold for $11 million – $3.6 million above its 2017 CV.

Three buyers with budgets of $10 million-plus made offers on a colonial-style mansion within seven days of the property hitting the market.

“The buyers just saw the listing. The house was immaculate, everything had been done up, it looked brand new,” MacDonald told OneRoof.

“We had three offers last week, with a fourth planning to offer over the weekend. And they were all at that price point.”

MacDonald said that details of the deal, which settles later this year, remained confidential, but she could confirm the buyer was a local Auckland family.

OneRoof records show that the sale price is the third highest in Remuera in the last 12 months.

In August, a six-bedroom mansion on a 3,915sqm section at 12 and 12a Aldred Road was snapped up for $15.5 million, just above its CV, while a four-bedroom home at 84A Lucerne Road sold for $11.5 million, $3.9 million above CV, three months earlier, just as New Zealand was coming out of lockdown.





12 and 12a Aldred Road in Remuera, Auckland, sold for $15.5 million. Photo / Supplied





84A Lucerne Road sold for $11.5 million in May, just as New Zealand came out of lockdown. Photo / Supplied

The 1920s property at 144 Orakei Road property had been on the market earlier last year and year before, and featured a flood-lit tennis court, swimming pool, gazebo and manicured gardens on 1791sqm section. Records show the 1920s house last changed hands in 1999 for $2.35 million and had only recently been extensively renovated, improvements not reflected in the 2017 CV.

But these records could be broken, either by the increasingly frequent off-market deals or by sales of current property listings on the market.





For sale: 6 Garden Road, in Remuera, has a CV of $24.5 million. Photo / Supplied





Tenders for 722 Remuera Road, in Remuera, close on March 18. Photo / Supplied

Remuera’s most expensive listing on the open market is a listing by Michael Boulgaris for 6 Garden Road, a classic Arts and Crafts house on a massive 5109sqm section which has a 2017 council valuation of $24.5 million. Another property at 60 Victoria Avenue, marketed by Ollie and Graham Wall of Wall Real Estate has a CV of $16 million. Both properties are for sale by negotiation.

Another property marketed by the MacDonalds, a renovated Arts and Crafts property on a massive 4383sqm section at 722 Remuera Road, has a CV of $8.8 million and is for sale by way of tender, closing March 18.

MacDonald said the current owners had owned the house for 40 years, and were only the third owners since the house was built in the in the 1920s.





60 Victoria Avenue is for sale by negotiation. Photo / Supplied















