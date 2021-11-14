Green is a symbol of renewal. Colour psychologists talk about the calming, healing and soothing properties of the colour green which also represents purity, health, and freshness. The benefit of being in nature, surrounded by green, is now so well accepted that many GPs are giving ‘green prescriptions’ advocating time in your local park or forest. So, it makes sense to bring the inside in and harness some of this positivity inside our homes. Green is a joy to live with and the variety of shades allows you to create any vibe you crave.

From the calming misty tones of Resene Pale Leaf in a nursery to aid restfulness to the clean, verdant hues of Resene Permanent Green in a study to improve focus and concentration, green is a colour that can have a significant influence on the human psyche. More than any other colour, green, a cool colour at heart, has the ability to ground us and stir us at the same time.

As nature’s predominant colour, green is known to have the power to both soothe and revive our body and mind. To harness these qualities within the home, choose from the wide range of Resene greens, each with its own personality and nuances.

Deep greens make a statement. Strong jewel-tones such as Resene Emerald Green or Resene Aquamarine can provide the perfect accent wall for a moody yet vibrant living room or bedroom. Greens with a blue base are impactful colours, so introducing softer tones of clay white and chalky grey in furniture and accessories and keeping to a light natural flooring will help to balance a scheme.

More muted shades such as Resene Ottoman are timeless, and can increase the expansiveness of a space, working well in bedrooms and conservatories.

For a warm green that feels rejuvenating and welcoming, go for a shade with a yellow or orange undertone. For a more contemporary and edgy effect, look for zesty tones like Resene Awol or the acid-tinged Resene Karma.

Clean lime greens like Resene Conifer work well on feature walls or for Asian-inspired schemes.





This relaxing and gender-neutral nursery is painted in two complementary greens for a fun style that will take the baby right through the toddler years. The top half of the wall is painted in Resene Helix and the bottom half in Resene Artemis. The floor is in Resene Poured Milk. Hooks are painted in Resene Quarter Bokara Grey. Small vase in Resene Peace. Side table in Resene Green Meets Blue. Project by Gem Adams. Image by Melanie Jenkins.

Don’t forget wallpaper

It could be argued that there has never been a better time for botanical and nature inspired wallpapers. More accessible than ever, they’re a bold and effective way to take the concept of bringing the outside inside to a new level. Trees and tropical leaf designs from the Resene Wallpaper Collection can create a bold statement that works well as an accent wall behind the bed or dining table, in the hallway or even in a small powder room.

Colour me complementary

Unlike some other bold colours, green works nicely with a range of different colours. One of the most popular colour palettes is a neutral and green one. In the bedroom, pair crisp, linen-like whites with a deep moody green to add contrast and visual interest. Deep greens such as emerald, tropical and forest colours also pair well with similarly rich colours like navy blue and cranberry. Mossy greens have yellow undertones, so they look great with warmer colours like yellow, gold, salmon and coral. Try accenting a lighter green with creamy whites and airy blues. For a more vintage or eclectic feel, consider pairing a hunter green with a burnt, rustic orange. This combo feels very welcoming and calming. You can add paler shades of green, too, such as sage to keep the palette light and open.





Bold wallpaper designs have risen in popularity with tropical motifs being the star of the show. In this conservatory/sitting area, the showstopper wallpaper is Resene Wallpaper Collection 47404. Using one of the colours in the paper, the floor is painted in Resene Thor, echoed again in the pendant lamp. The coffee table has a bespoke painted effect on the top inspired by the wallpaper, painted using a background in Resene Pale Leaf embellished with Resene Thor (vine leaves), Resene Swamp (large simple leaf) and Resene Green Meets Blue (palm leaf). The chair is stained in Resene Colorwood Driftwood (applied with rag). Desk in Resene Thor with drawer in Resene Casper, cane lounger in Resene Casper and cane desk chair in Resene Surf Crest. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Consider heritage colours for exteriors

When it comes to using green on your home’s exterior, look to the Resene Heritage range and consider your style of home. Resene Soft Apple would suit an art deco plaster home or bring new life to a muddy roughcast or shingle surface, while Resene Amulet would bring sophistication to a weatherboard villa and the darker hue of Resene Green House would look cute on a coastal cottage.

Recommended products for exteriors include waterborne Resene Hi-Glo (gloss) or Resene Sonyx 101 (semi-gloss). For a low sheen option, try Resene Lumbersider which will make your colour look a little softer than a higher sheen finish. When opting for a darker shade, opt for a Resene CoolColour finish with special pigment technology to reflect more light and keep your home cooler.

Top tips





Sage and olive greens take centre stage in this art nouveau bedroom. The walls are painted in Resene Finch complemented by a floor in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash. Drum tables in Resene Black Forest (sides) and Resene Green White (tops). Charles Rennie Mackintosh Rose mirror in Resene Nero. Plant pots and vases in Resene Nero, Resene Olive Green and Resene Green White. Project by Laura Lynn Johnston. Image by Bryce Carleton.

For extra information on painting systems and what product to use on particular surfaces, especially for exteriors, ask Resene ColorShop staff for help or use the free Resene Ask a Technical Expert service, resene.co.nz/techexpert.

Greens can be both warm and cool, depending on the shade, but the majority land on the cool side. However, there’s a wide variety and this colour will often feel vastly different depending on the room and the amount of natural light available. Visit your nearest Resene ColorShop for Resene testpots to try out before buying your paint.

Green is at the centre of the colour spectrum so represents harmony, balance and peace. It soothes and relaxes and is therefore also a healing and reassuring colour. In feng shui, green belongs to the wood element and is a calming, balancing colour that is all about fresh, new beginnings and renewal.

When you’re choosing your favourite green, remember to think about the gloss level of the paint too. A higher gloss, like Resene Enamacryl gloss, will make your green feel bolder and more vibrant. A matte or flat finish, like Resene SpaceCote Flat, will make your green feel more muddied.

See the habitat by Resene website, habitatbyresene.co.nz/green/, for a huge range of projects decorated with green by decorators all over New Zealand. Then visit your Resene ColorShop to get everything you need to create your own green space.