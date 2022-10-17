Cleland, who is marketing the properties with Colin Thompson, said the townhouses range between three and four bedrooms with three bathrooms and will include top-of-the-range fittings.

“These are the premium ones and if anyone is looking to get in early and get the best ones well these are the best ones.”

The three executive townhouses facing onto Saint Patricks Row are being sold off-the-plans and, according to Whangamata Real Estate owner Murray Cleland, are on the best sites in the camp.

The first luxury townhouses in the long talked about Whangamata campground development in Thames-Coromandel are on the market and will be built around campers.

“They are absolutely stunning, they are beautifully designed and they spread out over three levels. They’ve got all the toys, bells and whistles that you’d want.”

The townhouses have street access from St Patrick’s Row and are only a five-minute stroll to Whangamata’s central beach.

“They will probably appeal to people who want to come down for a weekend and don’t want a large section to have to worry about. Though they won’t be beachfront this is about as close you will get to beachfront for this money.”





Whangamata Real Estate owner Murray Cleland says the new townhouses, in this artist's impression, sold by negotiation, are “reasonably” and realistically priced” compared to other properties. Photo / Supplied

While the first stage is underway, the Whangamata Motor Camp will continue to operate and is fully booked for Christmas and the town’s popular Beach Hop classic car festival, Cleland said.

“They will be able to fence off an area that won’t affect campers at all.”

The campsites located from the ablution block towards the beach were cleared last year to make way for the development.

The entire development is expected to take between three and four years to complete with Cleland adding that the plan is to focus on the first three before moving onto the next three or four homes.



The completed development is expected to have a mix of different housing and will eventually take over the town’s last remaining campground.

While Cleland couldn’t be drawn on the price of the first townhouses as they are being sold by negotiation, he believes they are “reasonably” and realistically priced” compared to other properties.





An artist's impression of the townhouses for the campground. The Whangamata Motor Camp will continue to operate while the first stage gets underway. Photo / Supplied

The 1.66ha campground site on Barbara Ave was bought by Whangamata Property Investments in October 2020 for $14.5 million, property records show.

Key Capital director Wayne Leach, whose company previously owned the campground, told OneRoof in January last year that confidentiality agreements prevented him from discussing the details of the settlement of the new owners’ plans for the park.

“I’ve been coming to Whanga for 30 years and owned the campground for 19 years. I’m passionate about it, it’s been a good campground, but nothing stays the same forever,” he told OneRoof at the time.



Meanwhile properties on the Coromandel’s most expensive beachfront are still in hot demand and classic Kiwi baches that have been replaced by multi-million-dollar luxury homes are being sold for impressive prices.

In June a classic beachfront bach on Tangaroa Road in Whangamata sold under the hammer for $6.52m – more than $2m above its 2020 RV and a sale price record for this year.



The record sales price for the town is held by a four-bedroom beachfront bach on Seaview Road that sold for $7.41m last year.