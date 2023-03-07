I was interested in it, because I heard a lot about it with dad being in the industry, but there were other things I really wanted to do, so I went to Massey University in Wellington and did a Bachelor of Communications. Marketing interested me most, and I did a few different things, like working in marketing for a men’s lifestyle and fashion brand. Then I got a job as a deckhand on a super yacht and did that for two years.

Real estate is in Harry Champtaloup’s blood – he grew up listening to his dad Roy, a highly successful salesperson with Ray White, talking about property and doing deals. But he never considered it as a potential career until an “a-ha!” moment nearly five years ago. Now Harry’s doing exceptionally well selling top-of-the-range properties for the same company.

It was great, I got to visit the French Riviera, the Amalfi Coast, Turkey, Greece, the Ionian Islands, most of the Mediterranean ... it could be pretty tough work – you’re basically a glorified cleaner – but if you are on a boat with good people it can be a lot of fun. I was with six other Kiwis and we had a good time.

The whole time I was on the super yacht I was thinking about what I was going to do next. I spent hours listening to podcasts and reading whatever I could about property investing as I was looking into the potential of making a living doing that.

Q: How did you end up selling property?

I think I’ve got a knack for sales. When I was in Barcelona working on a super yacht we had brokers coming on board to show potential buyers around, and we all had to be on our best behaviour. I would talk to some of these buyers, and tell them all about the boat, and after two days the captain said to me, “You should be selling boats, not working on them.”

But property is what I am really interested in, and when I came home I had this light bulb moment that going into real estate was really a no-brainer for me. I rang my dad and said, “I want to come and work with you at Ray White.” I think he was a bit shocked at first and then he said, “Okay, let’s do it.” I got my licence and started working at the Remuera office in January 2019. I was 28 at the time.

Q: Did it help, having your dad in the business?

It did. I am very aware that I got a good leg-up into the industry thanks to him. The name can open some doors but then you have to prove you can do the job.

I have been very lucky to have my dad as a mentor, and I have learned a lot from him. I feel like I knew a lot about the business even before I started just from being around him for all those years. At the beginning I joined some of dad’s listings which was good because I could see what it was like to run a campaign. But I also had to get out there and do my own thing.





Champtaloup: "I am very aware that I got a good leg-up into the industry thanks to [my dad]. The name can open some doors but then you have to prove you can do the job." Photo / Fiona Goodall

Q: What did ‘doing your own thing’ involve?



Basically, door-knocking. I know a lot of people think that has been phased out but I saw it as an opportunity to connect with people and let them know who I was. You can’t be complacent and sit behind your computer sending emails. I knocked on a lot of doors, especially in the blue-chip streets around Remuera, and people reacted in many different ways. I spoke to lots of lovely people but sometimes I would catch people at the wrong time and didn’t get such a good response. Getting the door shut in my face didn’t throw me off too much. I only got told to F off a couple of times.

Q: Did the door-knocking pay off?

It did. I got a listing quite early on from one of my door-knocks and sold it off-market. I then door-knocked the neighbours and got another listing. I still do door-knocking although these days I tend to just go and see the neighbours if I’ve got a listing to let them know the house is on the market and also tell them when the open homes are going to be held so they know there will be extra cars in the street.

I recently sold two homes on Paget Street in Freeman’s Bay pretty much consecutively. The owners of the first one did a beautiful testimonial for me in which they said they’d taken a punt on me and I’d done an amazing job, and from that I got the listing for the second one.

Q: Have you had any particularly memorable sales?

The Paget Street ones were pretty good – they got $5.4m and $6.15m. Last year I sold a house in Remuera for over $10m which was way beyond any amount I had previously got. That opened my mind to what can be achieved – I would like to be aiming for those $10m-plus sales. But I also take as much care and get as much excitement out of $2m sales. It’s still a lot of money and a big responsibility.

One of the most special sales I have had recently was a property for a couple moving to a retirement home. It was a huge deal for them, they were selling their nest egg and they wanted to be able to move on to the next stage of their lives. There was no Plan B. Being able to help them achieve what they wanted, and seeing their gratitude, gave me so much satisfaction.

Q: What’s the best advice your dad has given you?

Do what you say you are going to do. Don’t let people down. It’s important to keep your word because this is a long game, and people will find out pretty quick if you don’t do what you say you will. One thing I have always admired about my dad is his integrity, and I try my best to have that too, so people know they can trust me. I’m very aware of the responsibility that comes with selling someone’s biggest asset so I am always focused on getting the best possible result for my vendors.

Q: Why do you think you’ve done well?

Putting the vendor first, I think. Being transparent right from the start. And working hard to find buyers. I’m able to use my marketing skills, and I’m a real stickler for getting things right. I’ve paid to have photos re-shot when I don’t think they are good enough. Good marketing is really important to me.

Q: Would you recommend real estate as a career to people in their 20s?

Definitely, but I would say you need to be prepared to not get a reward from it straight away. If you have got some kind of buffer or financial back-up that will make life easier because it can take a while to sell anything.

You do have to work hard in real estate and be prepared to sacrifice a lot of time. Working weekends means you can’t really go out socializing and have late nights. I’ve pulled right back on drinking because you can’t show up at an open home on a Saturday or Sunday and not be on top of your game.

But if you are the kind of person who enjoys dealing with people, who likes property and is self-motivated and able to stick it out even in the tough times, then real estate can be a fantastic career.

Q: What do you do when you are not selling real estate?

Sailing has become quite a big thing for me and I try to get out on the harbour once a week. I like to do the Friday afternoon rum race from Westhaven and I’m grateful that this job allows me to do that.

I also try to get out to the West Coast once a week to go surfing or for a walk in the bush. We’re so lucky to have amazing beaches and bush so close. After seeing so much of the world, I really appreciate what we have here and I’m stoked to call Auckland home.







