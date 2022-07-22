The current owner says the fact it has an internally accessed double garage sets it apart from many other local properties in the suburb for a start.

It was designed by TV personality Sally Ridge and her then-partner cricketer Adam Parore and is set across three levels.

The home, with an RV of $5.6 million, is listed for sale by auction on August 3 . According to OneRoof data, it changed hands twice last year – first in July for $5.75m and then in November for $6.05m.

Built around 18 years ago, 6 Paget Street sits among traditional family homes and fits in perfectly with its neighbours in Freemans Bay.

“It’s fantastic being able to drive straight in – especially when it’s raining – and the rest of this level is essentially storage space, which is another really great feature, plus there’s also a laundry and a wine cellar,” she says.

On the mid-level main floor lies a handsome marble kitchen surrounded by open-plan living and dining space.

“The views of the city, from the balcony, are staggeringly good – especially at night because Sky Tower is always changing, with different colours for different occasions. During the day, all the gorgeous trees on Picton Street signal the change in seasons.”





The current homeowners say the views are good, especially at night when the Sky Tower is lit with different colours. Photo / Supplied

Also on this floor is a bedroom, bathroom and family room, which opens up and segues seamlessly to the huge patio and swimming pool, which are surrounded by well-established, easy-care native and subtropical landscaping.

Meanwhile, the top floor – with what the owner describes as a “chunk of a harbour view” – is the location for the huge master suite, which is complete with its own bathroom, a luxury wardrobe-cum-dressing room and a private balcony – and feels on par with a top hotel. Two further bedrooms are intersected by a family bathroom and a sunny sitting room. The owners are sorry to be leaving the property – and especially certain aspects that they’ve particularly appreciated.

“We’re big foodies and the kitchen is just perfect for cooking meals – in fact, it’s the best laid out kitchen I’ve ever had. Plus, we also like to eat out and Ponsonby Road is a quick walk away.”

She says that she and her husband have made a number of improvements whilst in residence, including installing honeycomb blinds, and 100% linen curtains, replacing halogen lighting, laying quality new carpet and fitting new, modern light switches and power points.

The couple bought the house during last year’s Auckland lockdown when the future was uncertain for everybody, and it seemed that their almost-adult children might be living at home for quite a while longer. As it happens, one has since found a job and moved out and the other looks set to follow.

“So, it’s back to ‘plan A’ again and this time we really are downsizing,” she says.





6 Paget Street in Freemans Bay has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage. Photo / Supplied





The homeowners made a number of improvements while in residence including replacing halogen lighting and new carpets. Photo / Supplied

Ray White, Remuera agent Harry Champtaloup is excited to be marketing this property with its many pleasing spots for relaxing and enjoying the sun.

“There aren’t a lot of homes of this standard available at the moment. It’s solid and well-built and the design makes excellent use of space,” he says.

He says that there are none of the hassles around caring for a larger section and, of course, the views are a big winner.

“With uncertainty around constructions costs and so on, buying a property like this would be a sensible decision right now,” Champtaloup says.