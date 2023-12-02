“We rented an apartment first and once we got there, I said that I never wanted to move out because the view was so fabulous. Then the penthouse came up for sale and we finally bought it, and we’ve been there for 35 years,” she said.

She told OneRoof she had been renting an apartment in the apartment tower - one of the first to be built in Parnell - and had jumped at the chance to buy the penthouse.

Gower, who broke four world records before she turned 18, has been at the top of Highpoint, at 119 Stephens Avenue, in Parnell, for 35 years.

New Zealand swimming legend Philippa Gower has put her multi-million-dollar Auckland penthouse on the market for sale .

Read more:

- ZURU Toys billionaire pays $24m-plus for Herne Bay bowler

- 90-year price explosion: Beachfront pad sells for $10.1m



- Block stars lose money on toughest reno project ... but they're still happy



Built in 1968 and comprising 10 tightly-held apartments that each take up their own floor, Highpoint occupies a prime position on the lower end of St Stephens Avenue.



Gower believes it was designed by famed New Zealand architect Surrey S. Alleman, who collaborated with Auckland mayor at the time, Roy McElroy, to have it built.

Number 10 at 119 St Stephens Avenue is perched at the very top, and, according to Ray White listing agent Ross Hawkins, has some of the best views in Auckland. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse with a double garage is for sale by price by negotiation.





Olympic swimmer Philippa Gower broke four records before she had turned 18. Photo / New Zealand Herald

Hawkins said: “You look straight at the museum out the back, directly to Little Barrier and the Hauraki Gulf at the front, over Hobson Bay and to the Bombay Hills to the east, then the city is on your western side, wrapping right around to the Waitakeres. It’s unbelievable.”



A major makeover was on the cards when Gower first moved in, which has well and truly stood the test of time.

“We had a fabulous architect, Richard Priest, and although it was done a long time ago, it’s still up to date and still modern,” Gower says. “We wanted it to be minimalist, not detract from the view, and flow from inside to out. Every room has a view. We ripped it apart to do it.”





The 192sqm floorplan has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and expansive living, dining and kitchen spaces designed to soak up the outlook. Photo / Supplied

The 192sqm floorplan offers three bedrooms serviced by two bathrooms, as well as expansive living, dining and kitchen spaces designed to soak up the outlook. The ever-changing vistas encompass most of Auckland’s key landmarks.

“It’s like a picture painting, hard to believe in a way that you can see so many. It’s a 360-degree view,” Gower said.

“We’ve seen the America’s Cup, the liners coming in and out, the Sky Tower lit up, the museum lit up, the Harbour Bridge – all these things are fabulous to watch and enjoy at different times.

“I keep a list of cruise liners – when they come in and go out. When they leave at night it’s lovely with the lights, they do look magical really.”

Being at the top of the tower also provides privacy and security and although you’re tucked away in your own sanctuary in the sky, Gower says you never feel lonely, as you’re so well-connected to the landscape and the hive of activity below.

The penthouse is the only apartment in the building that has its own double internal garage, which is accessed from the entrance lobby. Highpoint also boasts 10 visitor carparks.





Pip Gower says she keeps a list of cruise ships going in and out of the Auckland harbour. Photo / Supplied





The penthouse is the only apartment in Highpoint that has its own double internal garage. Photo / Supplied

The penthouse is the only apartment in the building that has its own double internal garage, which is accessed from the entrance lobby. Highpoint also boasts 10 visitor carparks.

In terms of location, “it’s very handy to Newmarket, Parnell and the Rose Gardens,” Gower said.

Gower is a former Olympian backstroke swimmer, Commonwealth bronze medal winner, New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame inductee and Halberg Sportswoman of the Year winner, so appreciates the proximity to local pools.

“We’ve got the Parnell Baths just below and the Olympic Pool for the winter, just near Newmarket.”

Agent Hawkins says: “You’re on top of the world here. It’s an amazing place to go as a real estate agent because you can stand up there and look at just about every single property in the Eastern suburbs and Parnell!”

There was a changing of the guard happening at Highpoint, he said. “There’s a whole lot of younger people who have recently become empty-nesters or still have someone at home – it’s the next generation coming through to replace the people that have been there for quite some time.”

- 10/119 St Stephens Avenue in Parnell, Auckland, is for sale by price by negotiation



